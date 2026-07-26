The city's Mayor says the blaze is 'at the gates of the metropolitan area', about 15 km from the entry points to Bordeaux

A firefighter stands before flames as a forest fire rages in Saint-Jean-d'Illac, some 30km from Bordeaux. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

French authorities have warned tourists not to travel to the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France, which has been hit by wildfires, after previously advising people not to cancel their holidays there.

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About 260,000 people have been evacuated in France, with nearly 220,000 in the Gironde department, where fires have ravaged the Cap Ferret peninsula on the Atlantic coast and spread through areas surrounding Bordeaux. 36,000 were ordered to leave another wildfire zone in the Landes region farther south earlier this week. The city's Mayor Thomas Cazenave said the blaze was “at the gates of the metropolitan area”, about 15 km ( 9 miles) from the entry points to Bordeaux, in the heart of the country's winelands. "We have a fire that is not under control and which is moving in the direction of the city area," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France 2 TV on Sunday evening. "The overall situation is very unfavourable; we are in a situation that is unprecedented." Read More: Firefighters struggle to contain Madrid wildfires as blazes force 200,000 from homes across France and Spain Read More: Government offers military support to battle Cairngorms wildfire

Mr Cazenave said earlier on Sunday that there were no plans to evacuate Bordeaux, whose wider metropolitan area has a population of about 850,000. Mr Nunez said authorities would continue to assess the situation calmly and realistically. Bordeaux and its surrounding areas are extremely popular with French and international visitors, with July and August its busiest months.

A drone view shows burnt building in an area affected by wildfire, in Le Porge, Gironde. Picture: REUTERS/Manon Cruz

Sophie Brocas, Nouvelle-Aquitaine's prefect, has urged holidaymakers to stay away: "Quite frankly, I strongly urge tourists, on the eve of the August holiday period, not to come—to avoid travelling to Gironde, at least until the fire has been brought under control". "I also urge tourists who are already here to consider going somewhere else, because we're not immune from the situation worsening, which could force us to speed up further evacuations". People due to travel to the region via train are being offered fee-free refunds and cancellations. Transport minister Philippe Tabarot has asked SNCF, the country's state-owned rail operator, to extend its exceptional measures until Friday 31 July. "The affected travellers will be able to postpone their trip, exchange their ticket, or cancel it, without fees," he said in a post on X.

People wear masks to protect themselves from smoke walk along the river in central Bordeaux. Picture: Getty

Flights to and from Bordeaux airport are still operational, albeit with delays. The airport said it is "doing everything it can to provide the region with all the necessary support in the ongoing fight against the fires". "Commercial flights are operating as normal," its website added. "In coordination with the relevant authorities, priority is currently being given to departing flights." Efforts to extinguish the blaze in the Gironde, which has consumed an area four times the size of Paris, were hampered by windy conditions on Saturday night.

An elderly woman and her dog at an emergency shelter set up in the Bordeaux Exhibition Centre in Bordeaux. Picture: Alamy

Ms Brocas added: "Yesterday, an individual was arrested for smoking in the forest, and two others were arrested for having a barbecue there." "They have been taken into custody. We are appalled; their behaviour is unacceptable and criminal." She added that evacuated residents will not be able to go home until the fire is contained "and at the moment it is not". Ms Brocas said: "This fire is an unpredictable phenomenon which combines fire, thunderstorms and wind. "This phenomenon occurs primarily in the late afternoon and at night, in an unpredictable manner, and has unforeseen consequences. With all these uncertainties, the operation is even more complicated."

Mayor of Bordeaux Thomas Cazenave at the Parc des Expositions de Bordeaux, where the evacuees have sheltered in Bordeaux. Picture: Getty