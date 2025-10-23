The controversies surrounding him have reached a point of no return.

Even if, in some hypothetical scenario, he were proven not to be the main culprit in the Epstein scandal, the public perception is already too damaged.

His inability to acknowledge any wrongdoing, especially when there’s photographic evidence showing him with Virginia Giuffre, has sealed his fate in the eyes of the public.

It’s difficult to see how he could ever rehabilitate his image or return to royal duties. For all intents and purposes, this seems to be the end of the line for Prince Andrew.

However, while Andrew remains the focus of much public anger, it’s also worth remembering that the royal family cannot be blamed for one individual’s wrongdoing.

They are not a police force, and Andrew is an adult, his choices, actions, and consequences are entirely his own. The institution has already done what it can to distance itself from him, but accountability ultimately lies with him.

At the same time, this scandal has distracted many from the broader picture.

For anti-monarchists and critics of the royal family, Andrew has become a symbol of everything wrong with the institution (even though it’s just one figure), but that risks overshadowing the involvement of other powerful individuals connected to Epstein.

Some of those people reportedly held senior positions in other governments and institutions, yet they seem to have escaped the same level of scrutiny.

The danger is that by focusing solely on the royal connection, we allow others equally complicit to go unchallenged.

Looking ahead, it seems likely that Andrew will eventually lose his remaining titles formally. While the monarchy has done what it can, any further action, such as stripping his titles completely, would ultimately fall to Parliament.

As for Prince Harry, while his situation is incomparable in seriousness, his actions could still set a new precedent.

The way royal titles are used and retained may come under closer examination.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have distanced themselves, both physically and ideologically, from royal life, and future debates may well question whether they should continue to hold those titles.