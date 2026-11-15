One of the Prime Minister’s team was picture using AI as they worked on a draft of his address to Welsh Labour conference on Saturday.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks during the Welsh Labour conference at Venue Cymru on Saturday. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham writes “most of his own speeches”, Downing Street has said after an aide was pictured using ChatGPT.

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One of the Prime Minister’s team was photographed seeking feedback from the AI agent on a draft of his address to the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday, with the chatbot then suggesting how to make it “a little more emotive”. The picture, published by the Mail on Sunday, appears to show the aide drinking Prosecco while working on the speech on an afternoon train from London Euston to Holyhead. A No 10 spokesperson said: “The PM writes most of his own speeches. An aide sought feedback on a speech draft that had already been written.” It is understood that the ChatGPT suggestions were not ultimately used. Read more: Is Andy Burnham about to do what Starmer never could and cut welfare without a backbench rebellion? Read more: Tories ‘burned all our bridges’ in Brexit aftermath, Burnham says ahead of EU summit

It is understood that the ChatGPT suggestions were not ultimately used. Picture: Ascannio/Alamy

According to the Mail, the chatbot had written: “I prefer the second (passage). It moves from the miners to their families to the wider community, showing how the experience of industrial work created bonds well beyond the workplace.” Mr Burnham used his speech on Saturday to speak about the importance of “industry” in giving people a “deep sense of belonging”, describing the workplaces in Wales that “created a way of life, the social infrastructure that we took for granted, the working men’s clubs, the sports teams, the choirs, the trade unions”. Criticising Margaret Thatcher’s legacy, he said the country “took some wrong turns in the 1980s that shattered the way of life for communities up and down Britain”.