Sir Olly Robbins is giving evidence to MPs over the Mandelson row. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The top civil servant sacked by the PM over the handling of Lord Mandelson’s appointment has given damning evidence to a panel of MPs describing No10's ‘dismissive’ approach to vetting the former US ambassador.

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Former Foreign Office official Sir Olly Robbins said there was a “dismissive approach” to vetting in No 10's handling of Lord Mandelson’s case and an “atmosphere of pressure”. He told MPs there was a “very strong expectation” from 10 Downing Street that Lord Mandelson should be “in post and in America as quickly as humanly possible”. He was sacked last week after it was revealed that he had not told the Prime Minister that Mandelson had failed security clearance to become the US ambassador. Sir Keir Starmer said officials made a "deliberate decision" not to inform him that Mandelson had failed the vetting process.

On Tuesday, Robbins appeared in front of MPs to give evidence on the ongoing row. He told Emily Thornberry, the chair of the Foreign Office Select Committee, that he did not know the contents of the UK Security Vetting guidance and its associated concerns about Mandelson. When pressed on the matter, he explained that although the risks were explained, he had not seen the "underlying documentation". "I have never seen a UKSV document," he says, and added that only in "wholly exceptional circumstances" would an individual be briefed on the findings of a UKSV process. "This is a wholly exceptional circumstance, surely?" Thornberry asked, to which Robbins replied: "No."

Robbins maintained that the vetting of Lord Mandelson was completed to a high standard, outlining the extensive process of his selection. But he added he “walked into a situation in which there was already a very, very strong expectation” coming from the government that Mandelson needed to be “in post, and in America as quickly as humanly possible.” He said that Number 10 wanted the clearance process completed “at pace” and for Mandelson to be installed as ambassador before the inauguration.

Robbins refused to explain whether anything was flagged in the vetting process that wasn't already within the public realm. Despite being pressed by Thornberry, Robbins said it is important that candidates being vetted understand that the government honours the confidentiality of the process, and declined to answer the question on the basis that doing so would "lead to a storm of questions".