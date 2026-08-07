“Soho did not become world famous by taking last orders early, switching the lights off at 10 o’clock"

By Issy Clarke

Downing Street has waded into the row over Westminster council's plans to curb standing-up drinking in Soho.

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Westminster council wants to put an end to standing-up drinking . Picture: Getty

The draft policy says new licensing applications will be considered "individually" but that more weight will be given to those which “demonstrate meaningful reductions in actual operating capacity”. It says this could include “enhanced dispersal measures”, table service, or curbing “vertical drinking.” The draft statement of licensing policy includes an intention to “discourage excessive drunkenness" and "encourage the provision of more seating in premises that serve alcohol...in place of open bar space that caters for high volume vertical drinking”. It also said it will “normally” refuse any applications for new bars, pubs, and music venues in the 'West End Cumulative Impact Zone', which consists of Soho and large areas of the West End.

However the leader of the council Paul Swaddle insisted there is no plan” to stop “vertical drinking” in his borough. He said the policies are out for consultation. He accused the press of writing “confusing stories” about his council's plans. London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has blasted the “restrictive and antigrowth policies”, and said he hoped to challenge them using new powers granted by the government. Writing on X, he said: "You can't run a world-famous nightlife district with a village-hall mindset. London's hospitality and nightlife support jobs, culture and growth. "New powers for City Hall will help ensure decisions consider the wider benefits for our city." Responding to Khan's comments, Swaddle insisted growth was "central" to his administration and that he was committed to "backing our hospitality sector, not making things harder for them".

The draft policy says new licensing applications will be considered "individually" but that more weight will be given to those which “demonstrate meaningful reductions in actual operating capacity”. Picture: Alamy

Businesses warned LBC that the draft policies would make it impossible for new bars, restaurants, and pubs to set up shop, “cutting off investment” to the country’s entertainment capital. Chef Jack Godik, who co-owns Argentinian restaurant, cocktail bar, and live music venue, Sucre, in Soho, said the proposals were the result of “nimbyism” by residents. “Soho is historically a late-night cultural centre”, he said. “People come here expecting a late-night scene – and this is going to have a huge effect on our global image and on our culture and economy. “If it's the default position to refuse these licences, then new and interesting businesses aren’t going to come to Soho. “That’s a really great way for the council to just shut off any investment into this area.” Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, seen as the voice of the late-night industry, said the policies represented a “significant shift in direction that should concern the entire hospitality sector.” He said: “Standing in pubs has always been part of Britain's pub culture. It's how people meet friends, watch live sport, wait to be served and enjoy the unique atmosphere that pubs have provided for generations. “Encouraging policies that favour more seating and reduced standing space risks changing the very character of these venues while reducing capacity, increasing operating costs and limiting flexibility for responsible businesses already under significant financial pressure.”

Carnaby Street in Soho. Picture: Getty