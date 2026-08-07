No10 wades in to row over plan to limit standing drinks in Soho
“Soho did not become world famous by taking last orders early, switching the lights off at 10 o’clock"
Downing Street has waded into the row over Westminster council's plans to curb standing-up drinking in Soho.
Listen to this article
It comes after the Tory-run council said it wanted to crack down on "vertical drinking" at pubs in London and encourage bar staff to put out more chairs and tables.
According to the draft proposals, the council is “concerned” about restaurants and bars in the West End operating as “vertical drinking premises, where customers consume alcohol whilst standing throughout the evening.”
A No 10 spokesperson has weighed in on the row, saying busy pubs are part of "British life" and make up "thousands of jobs".
They added: "Soho did not become world famous by taking last orders early, switching the lights off at 10 o’clock."
Read more: The end of standing at Soho pubs? Council wants fewer crowds and more table service - and suggests last orders at 10pm
Read more: 'It's like living in South Kensington and complaining about museums': Sadiq Khan takes aim at 'silly' Soho residents' society over nightlife objections
The draft policy says new licensing applications will be considered "individually" but that more weight will be given to those which “demonstrate meaningful reductions in actual operating capacity”.
It says this could include “enhanced dispersal measures”, table service, or curbing “vertical drinking.”
The draft statement of licensing policy includes an intention to “discourage excessive drunkenness" and "encourage the provision of more seating in premises that serve alcohol...in place of open bar space that caters for high volume vertical drinking”.
It also said it will “normally” refuse any applications for new bars, pubs, and music venues in the 'West End Cumulative Impact Zone', which consists of Soho and large areas of the West End.
However the leader of the council Paul Swaddle insisted there is no plan” to stop “vertical drinking” in his borough. He said the policies are out for consultation.
He accused the press of writing “confusing stories” about his council's plans.
London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has blasted the “restrictive and antigrowth policies”, and said he hoped to challenge them using new powers granted by the government.
Writing on X, he said: "You can't run a world-famous nightlife district with a village-hall mindset. London's hospitality and nightlife support jobs, culture and growth.
"New powers for City Hall will help ensure decisions consider the wider benefits for our city."
Responding to Khan's comments, Swaddle insisted growth was "central" to his administration and that he was committed to "backing our hospitality sector, not making things harder for them".
Businesses warned LBC that the draft policies would make it impossible for new bars, restaurants, and pubs to set up shop, “cutting off investment” to the country’s entertainment capital.
Chef Jack Godik, who co-owns Argentinian restaurant, cocktail bar, and live music venue, Sucre, in Soho, said the proposals were the result of “nimbyism” by residents.
“Soho is historically a late-night cultural centre”, he said. “People come here expecting a late-night scene – and this is going to have a huge effect on our global image and on our culture and economy.
“If it's the default position to refuse these licences, then new and interesting businesses aren’t going to come to Soho. “That’s a really great way for the council to just shut off any investment into this area.”
Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, seen as the voice of the late-night industry, said the policies represented a “significant shift in direction that should concern the entire hospitality sector.”
He said: “Standing in pubs has always been part of Britain's pub culture. It's how people meet friends, watch live sport, wait to be served and enjoy the unique atmosphere that pubs have provided for generations.
“Encouraging policies that favour more seating and reduced standing space risks changing the very character of these venues while reducing capacity, increasing operating costs and limiting flexibility for responsible businesses already under significant financial pressure.”
Westminster City Council’s deputy leader, councillor Tim Barnes, told LBC that the claim they wanted to ban standing room in pubs was “utterly ludicrous”.
He said: “Suggesting otherwise is a wilful misreading of the policy proposals with clauses taken out of context.
"We want people to go out in the West End and have a good time. Our guidance is simply about encouraging venues to manage their customers, so people don't pack onto pavements, or excessive drinking doesn't disturb others passing by.”
A No 10 spokesperson said: “Busy pubs full of people talking to each other is not a public nuisance, it is British life and it is thousands of jobs.
“The Government is devolving new licensing powers to the Mayor to help support pubs and nightlife.
“Soho did not become world famous by taking last orders early, switching the lights off at 10 o’clock
“The Prime Minister encourages local leaders to work with the industry so that pubs can continue to thrive.”