Noa Argamani and her boyfriend Avinatan Or have been reunited two years after being torn apart at the Nova musical festival

A couple who were heartbreakingly torn apart when they were taken hostage during the October 7 massacre at Nova music festival have reunited after more than two years. Picture: IDF

By Chay Quinn

A couple who were heartbreakingly torn apart when they were taken hostage during the October 7 massacre at Nova music festival have reunited - after Donald Trump's peace deal came into effect on Monday.

Noa Argamani became the face of the hostages when she was filmed being dragged from her boyfriend Avinatan Or at the festival on October 7, 2023. The harrowing image went viral, but now the pair have been reunited after Avinatan was released as one of 20 hostages still alive. A photograph released by the IDF today showed the pair together once again - nearly two years since they were separated. According to the Daily Mail, Noa was forced to make a dash back to Israel after learning of Avinatan's imminent release - having been in Washington DC to campaign for his freedom with American lawmakers. Read more: All 20 living Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as Trump tells Knesset of 'historic new dawn' in the Middle East Read more: Donald Trump hails ‘golden age’ for Israel as freed Gaza hostages reunite with families

Noa Argamani became the face of the hostages when she was filmed being dragged from her boyfriend Avinatan Or at the festival on October 7, 2023. Picture: PA

During a speech in front of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Noa said: "Avinatan and I came to the Nova music festival just to celebrate our life. "We found ourselves in the darkest tunnels of Gaza. I cannot even begin to describe those terrible pictures." "I asked about Avinatan everywhere I went," she said. "I didn't know if it was murdered or kidnapped, and I was afraid to know the answer." All 20 living hostages were freed by Hamas on Monday after spending what Donald Trump described as “two harrowing years in darkness and captivity”. Some broke into floods of tears as they met with their closest family members at a military base in southern Israel after 737 days in Hamas’ hellish conditions.

Others beamed with relief and joy as their loved ones cheered and hugged amid the emotional celebrations. Moving footage shows Eitan Mor sharing a strong hug with his mother and father the moment the family was finally reunited. Guy Gilboa-Dalal's family jumped up and down for joy as they all rushed to hug the 24-year-old who was taken by Hamas on October 7, Omri Miran,48, who was abducted from his home in Nahal Oz on October 7 was seen gripping his wife Lishay in a tight embrace as tears streamed down his face. Earlier, he video called his two daughters Roni, 4, and Alma, 2, from the IDF base and was pictured with a huge grin on his face. Alma, who was only six months old when her dad was taken hostage, has since learned how to say 'Abba' - Daddy' - in Hebrew. Meanwhile, Ziv Berman, 28, was seen hanging out of an Israeli helicopter pumping his fist in the air in celebration.

Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip gestures from the window of a helicopter. Picture: Alamy

He was finally reunited with his twin brother Gali, who was also held hostage but separately from Ziv. The twins were pictured sharing an emotional and teary embrace after being released by Hamas. Rom Broslavski, 21, Nimrod Cohen, 21, and Eitan Horn, 38, were also among the hostages handed back to Israel. Moving footage shows them weeping as they are greeted by Israeli Defence Force soldiers just moments after being returned. Alon Ohel, 24, was also pictured looking elated as photographers captured the stunning moment he was freed. Other hostages released today include Matan Angrest, 22, Eitan Mor, 25, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24. They were followed by a second group of 13 living hostages, which included Matan Zangauker, 25, Nimrod Cohen, 21, Ariel Cunio, 28, David Cunio, 35, and Evyatar David, 24.

Omri Miran embracing his wife after spending two years in captivity. Picture: Reuters

Joining them was Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 25; Elkana Bohbot, 36, Bar Kupershtein, 23, Segev Kalfon, 27, Rom Braslabski, 21, Eitan Horn, 38, and Maxim Herkin, 37. The release of hostages was a crucial part of the first phase of Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza. Israel has also begun releasing some of the Palestinian 1,950 prisoners and detainees it has said it will free as part of the deal.