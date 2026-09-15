An urgent search is underway for a three-year-old boy who went missing at a playground.

Noah, three, was at a playground in Merriam Close in Brantham, Suffolk, at 3pm on Tuesday.

He ran down an alleyway towards a new-build estate, according to reports, and he has not been seen since.

He is described as white, with curly ginger hair and wearing a white Bluey T-shirt, shorts and white trainers.

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Residents in the area have been asked to check all gardens, sheds and outbuildings for the tot.

Emergency services, including the coastguard, are conducting the search.

HM Coastguard said in a statement: "HM Coastguard assisted Suffolk Constabulary with an incident at Brantham by sending an HM Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Felixstowe and Holbrook."

Brantham Leisure Centre said on Facebook: "We have no updates confirming the safe return of Noah. We urge you all to check your gardens, neighbours' gardens and behind bins/cars."