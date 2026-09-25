The three-year-old was found by a Met Police diver in a nearby pond

Noah Woods was found in a pond. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

By Alex Storey

Three-year-old Noah Woods, who was found dead in a lake following a huge search involving over a thousand volunteers had left a play area "through a gap in the fence", an inquest has heard.

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Noah, who was non-verbal and partially deaf, vanished from a playground in Brantham, Suffolk, when he became separated from a relative on September 15 before later being found in nearby Decoy Pond. A search for the tot included more than one thousand volunteers who helped the police. An inquest in Ipswich on Friday had left a play area "through a gap in the fence". The hearing was told that Noah was closely followed by a family member looking after him and trying to catch up, before he vanished down a set of steps. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google Read more: Community rallies round and sends messages of support to family and grandfather after body found in search for missing Noah

Members of HM Coastguard Search and Rescue during their search for Noah. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'You'll never be forgotten': Family's heartbreaking tribute to tragic Noah, 3, after boy found dead Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick told the hearing that Noah, was being "looked after by relatives and this was part of a normal routine for Noah". He said they walked to an under-fives play area and CCTV footage in the park showed Noah playing with the relative. The first CCTV footage was timed at 2.13pm and he was last see playing at 2.37pm, said Mr Connick, who added the footage "is motion-activated so doesn’t provide continuous footage". He said the relative, who was not named at the hearing, had provided a statement to police.

Superintendent Tom Pearse speaking to volunteers at Brantham Leisure Centre during the search operation. Picture: Alamy

The playground in Merriam Close Brantham, near Manningtree, where Noah was last seen. Picture: Alamy

The officer said Noah "left through a gap in the fence leading to the memorial garden where he left through an open gate". He said Noah went in the direction of a nearby lake, known locally as Decoy Pond, and he was "being closely followed by his relative who was trying to keep up with him". He said the relative shouted after him, but after 200 metres Noah could not be seen. Police were called and a large-scale search operation began, but the tot was later discovered by a Met Police diver around five metres from the bank and "within submerged tree roots".

CCTV showed Noah running around the playpark just before he disappeared. Picture: PA

CCTV in the park showing the last confirmed sighting of Noah. Picture: PA

Noah’s death was formally confirmed by his mother Charlie Peck at Ipswich Hospital that evening. Assistant coroner for Suffolk Jyoti Gill said at the outset of the hearing, which was not attended by family: "I would like to express my deepest condolences to Noah's family and friends and all those affected by Noah’s death." She said at the end of the six-minute hearing: "The inquest is adjourned to a date to be fixed in due course. "Once again, my deepest condolences." Following the discovery, Noah's father Rhys Woods paid tribute to his son in a message shared on a community Facebook group.

A tribute to Noah Woods on the big screen ahead of the Premier League match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium between Everton and Ipswich. Picture: Alamy