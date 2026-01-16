Maria Corina Machado has gifted the medal to the President after his removal of Nicolas Maduro, with the committee insisting the award cannot be 'transferred'

President Trump met with María Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: The White House

By Cristina Diciu

The Nobel Peace Prize committee has hit back after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was seen to gift her medal to Donald Trump following the removal of sitting president Nicolas Maduro.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that while many prizes "have been passed on" after the winner's death, they cannot be gifted. "A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot," they explained, amid public outcry. The statement follows Ms Machado's meeting with Trump at the White House on Thursday, where she confirmed the extraordinary gift to reporters in an apparent attempt to win back the US President's favour. The committee reiterated in an official ruling published last week: "But one truth remains. As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time." Read more: Extraditing TikTok influencer HSTikkyTokky on private jet costing £16k was ‘only viable option’ insist police Read more: Iran cancels 800 executions after Trump threats, White House claims

Venezuelan Opposition Leader And Nobel Peace Prize Winner MarÌa Corina Machado Meets With Senators On Capitol Hill. Picture: Getty