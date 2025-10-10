Donald Trump has been snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: Donald Trump and

By Henry Moore

María Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize despite calls for Donald Trump to be handed the award.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Machado is the de facto leader of Venezuela's opposition and was awarded the prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." Many had called for Donald Trump to be handed the award following his efforts to secure peace in Gaza. But, given nominations had to be in by January, it was always unlikely he would win this year's award. Read more: LIVE: Gaza ceasefire comes into effect, Israeli military says

Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Jorgen Watne Frydnes addresses journalists to announce the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: Getty

Minutes after the award was announced, Israel confirmed its ceasefire with Hamas had come into effect. The IDF said it stopped bombing Gaza at 12pm local time (10am BST). It comes after Israel’s cabinet approved the agreement late last night that will pave the way for the hostages to be freed and the war in Gaza to end. The Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement: “The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased.” Israel Defence Forces (IDF) troops are expected to withdraw to a line that will leave Israel in control of about 53% of the Strip within 24 hours of the Israeli cabinet approving the deal.

Palestinians celebrate ceasefire announcement in Gaza. Picture: Getty

Israel would also release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and allow 400 trucks of aid to enter over five days. Donald Trump said he expects the hostages to be returned on Monday or Tuesday in a ‘day of joy’. Trump has repeatedly claimed his deal deserves him being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and families of some hostages have urged the Nobel Committee to award it to him. Machado has spent decades campaigning for free and fair elections in Venezuela - doing so when going against the Government is a dangerous choice. The Nobel delegates in Oslo described her as a "woman who keeps the flame of democracy going, amidst a growing darkness".

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures as she addresses her supporters during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration in Caracas on January 9, 2025. Picture: Getty