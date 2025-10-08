Work awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry 'like Hermione’s handbag', says chairman
The award was given to three scientists who developed metal-organic frameworks with vast internal spaces.
Three scientists have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on metal-organic frameworks.
Listen to this article
Their work on intricate molecular constructions could tackle some of the planet’s most significant environmental problems, including capturing gases to combat climate change and harvesting water from desert air.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University, Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne and Omar M. Yaghi of the University of California will share the prize money of £872,000 (11 million Swedish kronor).
Speaking at the prize announcement in Stockholm, the chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Professor Heiner Linke, described the winners’ discoveries as “molecular architecture” - and compared their unique materials to Hermione Granger’s handbag in Harry Potter.
He said: “They have found ways to create materials with large cavities inside, like rooms in a hotel.
“A small amount of such material can be almost like Hermione’s handbag. It can store huge amounts of gas in a tiny volume.”
Read more: Former Israeli PM doubts Netanyahu's Nobel peace prize nomination for Trump will be taken seriously
Read more: Tory plans to scrap Climate Change Act dubbed ‘desperate’ and ’embarrassing’
The metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) are networks of metal ions and organic molecules that form highly porous structures.
A single sugar-cube-sized piece of MOF can contain as much surface area as a football pitch, the academy have said.
Although still mainly used in laboratories, companies are now testing whether the frameworks can be mass-produced for use in capturing the planet-warming gas carbon dioxide from power stations and factories.
Speaking on the phone after the announcement, Kitagawa said he was “deeply honoured and delighted” to receive the award.
Professor Yaghi, born in Jordan, grew up in a single room without electricity or running water before moving to the US at 15 to study chemistry.
Professor Robson began experimenting with molecular models in the 1970s, famously drilling holes into his laboratory bench to build physical representations of atomic bonds.
The trio’s research began in 1989 with Robson, with further work from Kitagawa and Yaghi turning the metal-organic frameworks into the award-winning materials they are today.
The award underscores chemistry’s role in tackling some of the world’s most pressing issues.
Dr Annette Doherty, president of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: “Every year we see Nobel prizes given to chemists who welcome the challenge of finding solutions to global problems - from clean energy to environmental protection.”
The Chemistry Nobel follows this week’s earlier awards for medicine and physics, maintaining the century-old tradition established by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.