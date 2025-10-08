Three scientists have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on metal-organic frameworks.

Their work on intricate molecular constructions could tackle some of the planet’s most significant environmental problems, including capturing gases to combat climate change and harvesting water from desert air.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University, Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne and Omar M. Yaghi of the University of California will share the prize money of £872,000 (11 million Swedish kronor).

Speaking at the prize announcement in Stockholm, the chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Professor Heiner Linke, described the winners’ discoveries as “molecular architecture” - and compared their unique materials to Hermione Granger’s handbag in Harry Potter.

He said: “They have found ways to create materials with large cavities inside, like rooms in a hotel.

“A small amount of such material can be almost like Hermione’s handbag. It can store huge amounts of gas in a tiny volume.”

