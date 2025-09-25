Noel Clarke arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, for a consequential hearing after losing his libel claim against Guardian News & Media. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Former Doctor Who star Noel Clarke was reportedly arrested today after detectives raided his home.

The 49-year-old was detained after failing in his libel case against the Guardian newspaper. Clarke sued Guardian News and Media (GNM) over seven articles and a podcast, including an article in April 2021 that said 20 women who knew him professionally had come forward with allegations of misconduct, including harassment and sexually inappropriate behaviour. The actor, director and producer is best known for his appearance in hit series including Brotherhood, Star Trek Into Darkness and Doctor Who. Read more: Noel Clarke ordered to pay £3m of Guardian publisher’s legal fees after losing 'far-fetched' libel case

Noel Clarke, British actor, film director and script writer sued Guardian News and Media for damages over articles about his alleged behaviour towards several women. Picture: Alamy

According to the Sun, police raided Clarke’s Kensington home early on Thursday morning. They reportedly spent five hours at the address, leaving with laptops and documents in hand. Clarke was reportedly questioned by police while in custody and has since been released. The Met Police is yet to comment on reports. One local told The Sun: “A dog unit arrived at 7.30am and parked on the street further down from the address. “At 9am the officer went in with the dog and there were plain-clothes detectives also at the flat. “They here for hours before leaving with a plastic box with a laptop and other items in it.”

