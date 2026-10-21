BAFTA-winning actor Noel Clarke has arrived at court charged to face charges of sexual offences against five women.

Clarke, of from Kensington, central London, who has appeared in Doctor Who and Star Trek Into Darkness, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on today.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in London and Dorset.

Clarke, 50, is accused of two counts of sexual assault, three of voyeurism and one of exposure between 2007 and 2016.

The British actor received critical acclaim for writing, directing and starring in the teen crime drama films Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood.

The charges were brought after an investigation that began in September 2025.

Speaking after the charges were announced in September, Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney said: "The women connected to these charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

"We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police. The information you provide will be dealt with in the utmost sensitivity and we have trained investigators on hand to support you."

The Crown Prosecution Service said that it wished to remind everyone that proceedings are now "active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial".

Clarke rose to fame playing Mickey Smith in Doctor Who between 2005 and 2006.