Noel Edmonds has faced a social media storm after he released two shop bought lobsters into the sea.

The TV host and his wife Liz returned the pair of crustaceans to the sea off the Isle of Man.

Edmonds, 77, and his wife, said they were sad to see the animals confined to a farm shop tank and decided to free them.

"Nice clear water in Peel Harbour; there they go.

"And we know this is nice fresh water because a moment ago a seal went past," he said in a social media clip.

However, social media users were quick to slam the former Deal or No Deal host for releasing the lobsters, as they would likely not survive.

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