Noel Edmonds faces backlash after he 'freed' two farm-shop lobsters by throwing them into the sea
Social media users were quick to slam the former Deal or No Deal host for releasing the lobsters, as they would not likely survive
Noel Edmonds has faced a social media storm after he released two shop bought lobsters into the sea.
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The TV host and his wife Liz returned the pair of crustaceans to the sea off the Isle of Man.
Edmonds, 77, and his wife, said they were sad to see the animals confined to a farm shop tank and decided to free them.
"Nice clear water in Peel Harbour; there they go.
"And we know this is nice fresh water because a moment ago a seal went past," he said in a social media clip.
However, social media users were quick to slam the former Deal or No Deal host for releasing the lobsters, as they would likely not survive.
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One user said: “They didn’t have a chance the moment he removed them from tank.”
Another posted: “A lovely sentiment, but from a marine biologist perspective it’s best not to release captive lobsters.”
Releasing tank-held lobsters into the wild can introduce highly contagious pathogens that can wreck wild marine populations and local fisheries.
As well, artificial tank temperatures and physical damage, such as banded claws, can leave these creatures vulnerable to fatal thermal shock and predators.
Matt Harrison, the owner of the farm shop where Edmonds bought the lobsters, said he had moved their tank in response to the video.
He was even thinking of getting rid of it altogether.
Harrison said he bought the lobsters to support a young local fisherman, adding: "The tank is still in the shop but we’ve moved it.
"I am sensitive to people’s feelings, but the vast majority want us to keep it."