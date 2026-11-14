The Great British Bake Off presenter has said he has not been in contact with Brand for several years

Noel Fielding pictured at a London boutique. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Noel Fielding has released a statement after former comedy colleague Russell Brand was handed a 10-year prison sentence earlier this week.

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Noel Fielding (L) pictured with Russell Brand in 2012 at the Amnesty International's Secret Policeman's Ball. Picture: Gary Gershoff/Getty

While the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary which first exposed Brand was called “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight,” Fielding has said he was “completely unaware” of Brand’s crimes “until they became public knowledge”. “My thoughts are with the women whose courage brought him to justice,” said the former Mighty Boosh star. The comedian went on to say: “I appeared on TV, radio and live charity shows with him, and whilst we played it up for the cameras and in the media, I considered it a professional relationship, rather than a personal one. I have had no contact with him for many years.” Fielding’s behaviour during that time period has undergone increased scrutiny following Brand’s conviction and allegations of sexual misconduct by another 2000s comedy star, David Walliams. Walliams denies all allegations against him.

Noel Fielding has said his relationship with Russell Brand was "played up" for the media. Picture: PA Images/Alamy