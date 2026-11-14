Noel Fielding releases first statement following Russell Brand conviction
The Great British Bake Off presenter has said he has not been in contact with Brand for several years
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Noel Fielding has released a statement after former comedy colleague Russell Brand was handed a 10-year prison sentence earlier this week.
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Brand, who was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Monday, was frequently spotted with Fielding in the 2000s on TV programmes and at social events.
The pair’s Goth Detectives double act was a feature of several 2000s entertainment shows.
However, Fielding, 53, has now said their relationship was "played up” for cameras, was professional rather than personal, and he has not been in contact with Brand for many years.
The current Great British Bake Off co-host said: “I was horrified and deeply disturbed to learn of Russell Brand’s crimes.”
Read more: Russell Brand accused of sexual misconduct by six more women
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While the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary which first exposed Brand was called “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight,” Fielding has said he was “completely unaware” of Brand’s crimes “until they became public knowledge”.
“My thoughts are with the women whose courage brought him to justice,” said the former Mighty Boosh star.
The comedian went on to say: “I appeared on TV, radio and live charity shows with him, and whilst we played it up for the cameras and in the media, I considered it a professional relationship, rather than a personal one. I have had no contact with him for many years.”
Fielding’s behaviour during that time period has undergone increased scrutiny following Brand’s conviction and allegations of sexual misconduct by another 2000s comedy star, David Walliams.
Walliams denies all allegations against him.
One clip which has resurfaced is of Fielding joking he and Brand were “not rapists” on a 2007 episode of Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year.
The episode featured host Jimmy Carr alongside Rob Brydon, David Mitchell, Jonathan Ross, Fielding, Brand, and the only woman, Lily Allen.
A clip shows Ross calling Allen a “sexually attractive young lady” and cautions that she has been placed near to “two of the best known cocksmen of the business,” referring to Brand and Fielding, adding: "then Lily might go home with her dress still on".
Fielding then replies: “How dare you? We’re not rapists.”
Jimmy Carr then asks in the clip: "Why are you wearing a cape if you're not a rapist?"
Fielding has now said: “Looking back at some of the jokes I made alongside him I was appalled.
“They were horrible and inappropriate, and I very much regret them.”
Fielding and Brand were linked socially to the teen Geldof sisters when the comedians were in their 30s.
Between 2006 and 2007 Fielding, 33 at the time, was frequently photographed with 16-year-old Pixie Geldof. He denies any romantic involvement.
In the same time period, Brand is rumoured to have dated Pixie’s older sister Peaches, 17. Neither publicly confirmed the relationship.
A source close to Noel said: “This was a different time.”
Fielding has never been accused of misconduct and there is no suggestion he knew about Brand’s behaviour.
Jonathan Ross has also said he was “genuinely unaware” of Brand’s behaviour and allegations around Walliams.
“There was a time in my life when I was on friendly terms with both men, and during that period I was genuinely unaware of their conduct,” said Ross.
“My thoughts are with the many, many women who have bravely come forward.”