A guitar which belonged to Noel Gallagher and was damaged on the night Oasis broke up is going up for auction, and could sell for half a million pounds.

The band, which are more than halfway through their reunion world tour, split in 2009 after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, during which Liam Gallagher damaged his brother's 1960s red Gibson ES-355 guitar.

The guitar will now go under the hammer this October at Propstore's music memorabilia live auction, with a pre-sale estimate ranging between £250-500,000.

It is among the 150 items from the band that will feature in the auction, along with Noel Gallagher's Takamine FP460SC acoustic guitar - which was used to record Oasis' Wonderwall and estimated between £200-400,000.

Zak Starkey, former Drummer for Oasis, said: "I'm extremely proud of my work with Oasis and being able to give fans the opportunity to purchase genuine memorabilia in Propstore's music auction is a way of them being able to share the journey."

The auction will feature more than 550 lots from some of the world's most celebrated artists, with a combined estimated value of more than £3 million.