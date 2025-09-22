The Nolans are to reunite for a concert to raise money for cancer - their first performance since their sister Linda died after suffering from the disease.

Loose Women and Celebrity Big Brother star Linda, who long campaigned for awareness of breast cancer, died aged 65 in January after being admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with double pneumonia.

Denise, Maureen and Anne will take to the stage to perform their greatest hits, with the event at Sheffield City Hall also featuring actors Layton Williams and Hayley Tamaddon and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara.

With her sisters Denise, Coleen, Bernie, Maureen and Anne, she was part of the pop group The Nolans, recording hits like Gotta Pull Myself Together and I'm In The Mood For Dancing in the late 1970s and early 80s.

Linda was first diagnosed in 2005 and then given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

The concert will raise money for BB With Love and Weston Park Cancer Charity, and will take place on Saturday October 4.

Organised by the Croke family of Sheffield in memory of their wife and mother Bev Croke, it marks the fifth and final Simply The Best fundraising event and is co-produced by Mrs Croke's son, The Voice UK star Matthew Croke.

The three sisters will perform Tell Me It's Not True from the musical Blood Brothers. Maureen, Denise, Bernie and Linda all once appeared in the show in London's West End, earning them a Guinness World Record.

Anne said: "This will be my first time performing Tell Me It's Not True, which makes it incredibly emotional for me.

"To sing it with Denise and Maureen and to know that Bernie and Linda once performed it too will be such a powerful moment for us as sisters."

Denise said: "Cancer has touched our family in the most devastating way, so being able to use our voices to raise money for others going through it means the world to us."

Tickets for the event can be bought at: https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/simply-the-best-2025/tm_1ku8v-p9ga2jovf/

A week later, on Saturday October 11, The Nolans will appear for a Q&A at the Talking Pictures Festival of Film & TV Roadshow at the Hebden Bridge Picture House.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Denise, Maureen and Anne in person for autographs and photos.

Tickets can be bought at: https://renownfilms.co.uk/product-category/the-talking-pictures-festival-of-film-tv-roadshow-at-hebden-bridge-picture-house/