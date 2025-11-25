It comes after the Metropolitan Police reported that it has stopped deploying officers to non-crime hate incidents

By Rebecca Henrys

The Greater Manchester Police Chief has urged 'caution' as he confirms that the force is not investigating non-crime hate incidents, but refused to rule it out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Sir Stephen Watson told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that his force will investigate all lines of enquiry related to crime. It comes after the Metropolitan Police reported that it has stopped deploying officers to non-crime hate incidents. Non-crime hate incidents are acts where a person acts with hostility or prejudice towards a person with a particular characteristic, such as, race, sexual orientation, religion, disability, or gender. The recording of these incidents was deemed by the Court of Appeal to interfere with freedom of expression and it found that this interference is only legal if it was to prevent crime or disorder, or to protect the rights of others. It urges a "common sense" approach to investigating these incidents. Read more: Greater Manchester Police target local neighbourhoods in 'crime-smashing' blitz Read more: 'My spine is shattered': Moment Palestine Action activist 'struck police sergeant with sledgehammer' during factory break-in

The Greater Manchester Police Chief has urged 'caution' as he confirms that the force is not investigating non-crime hate incidents, but refused to rule it out. Picture: Global

Sir Watson told LBC: "We're not investigating anything that doesn't constitute a crime. We're very clear about this. "We have a very rigorous approach, we will investigate all reasonable lines of inquiry in respect of all allegations of crime. "Where we have something that is patently not criminal then we will not deploy officers to investigate it. "But what I would say is that we do need to be cautious." He told Mr Ferrari that although he doesn't stand by forces "policing hurty words... and nonsense on social media," that doesn't mean that social media isn't used to harm others. National police forces have come under fire in the last year for the policing of comments made on social media, following the riots in the wake of the Southport attacks. Other high-profile incidents include Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan's arrest in relation to transgender comments made on X.

Graham Linehan Appears In Court Charged With Harassment. Picture: Getty