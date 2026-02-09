Non-league player launches 'Eric Cantona-style attack' on fan that 'abused his mum' as mass brawl breaks out on pitch
The brawl broke out during Bilston Town's clash with Droylsden in the fifth round of the FA Vase
Bilston Town vs Droylsden yesterday... 🏴🙈 pic.twitter.com/S7OIBQqEKQ— Casual Chaps 🇬🇧 (@CasualChaps) February 8, 2026
A police probe has been launched into a mass brawl which broke out during a non-league football match after footage of the violent scenes went viral.
In one clip, a Bilston Town player is seen storming into the stands and going on the attack in a chaotic brawl during the side’s FA Vase clash against Droylsden, which it lost 2-0.
He launched the attack after rival fans abused his mum, according to the Sun.
It was one of several videos circulating online showing brawls between rival teams during the clash.
In another clip, a man can be seen landing a blow to another's jaw while he was being chased down on the pitch.
Another shows several men exchanging punches and grappling each other during the chaotic scenes.
Don’t forget the assistant with the sweetest hook in non league football pic.twitter.com/Z53bkfa8A2— Adam (@AjBRFC) February 7, 2026
West Midlands Police and officials from Bilston Town have confirmed investigations have been launched into Saturday's violence.
“We’re investigating after a violent disorder at Bilston Town Football Club on Queen Street yesterday," a spokesperson said.
“We were called to reports of people being attacked at around 5pm.
“No arrests have yet been made."
Bilston Town said in a short statement: ”We understand that there is a video or videos shared by people from the game today.“We would like to state that this is not a fair reflection of the game or day as a whole.
“As a club we are in the process of investigating all footage from today’s game.”
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona fly-kicked a Crystal Palace supporter in 1995.
It is remembered as one of the most shocking moments in football history.
WE'VE DONE IT!!!— Droylsden FC (@Droylsden_FC) February 7, 2026
A @NelsVan1 double sees us into the @thefavase Quarter Final, as see us extend our best-ever run in the competition!
Bilston Town FC 0 - 2 Droylsden FC #UpTheBloods pic.twitter.com/FOnQVZNPvG
The FA Vase is seen as non-league's most prestigious cup competition, featuring over 500 teams and with its final played at Wembley Stadium.
Droylsden made no reference to the incident after the match but did thank Bilston for their hospitality.
They posted on social media: "THANK YOU! Many thanks to @BilstonTownFC for their hospitality, and all the best for the rest of the season.
"To all you Bloods who made the trip down, THANK YOU for your tremendous support, and safe journeys home!"