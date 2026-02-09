A police probe has been launched into a mass brawl which broke out during a non-league football match after footage of the violent scenes went viral.

In one clip, a Bilston Town player is seen storming into the stands and going on the attack in a chaotic brawl during the side’s FA Vase clash against Droylsden, which it lost 2-0.

He launched the attack after rival fans abused his mum, according to the Sun.

It was one of several videos circulating online showing brawls between rival teams during the clash.

In another clip, a man can be seen landing a blow to another's jaw while he was being chased down on the pitch.

Another shows several men exchanging punches and grappling each other during the chaotic scenes.

Read more: Ex-Commando Paul Doyle who mowed down Liverpool fans at victory parade once 'bit off man's ear in a pub brawl'

Read more: British stag do brawls with French police after flight forced to land