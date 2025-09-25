The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) scrambled jets on Wednesday to intercept four Russian military planes off Alaska.

The US and Canadian defence organisation tracked two Tu-95s and two Su-35s operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

NORAD responded with an E-3, four F-16s, and four KC-135 tankers to identify and intercept in the zone.

A NORAD spokesperson said: "The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.

"This Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat.

"NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America."

Read more: Nato faces 'Russian airspace incursions' as cheap drones shut airports and expose Europe’s soft underbelly

Read more: 'We will do what is necessary': Polish deputy PM refuses to rule out downing Russian jets that enter NATO airspace

It comes amid rising tensions as Russia tests the boundaries of NATO countries in Eastern Europe with drone incursions.

The Polish deputy PM Radosław Sikorski has warned his country will "do what is necessary" to combat Russian aggression as he refused to rule out shooting down Kremlin drones and jets.