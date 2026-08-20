An officer illuminated his blue lights and put his siren on, but Sapsford-Howard failed stop and reached speeds of 139mph, police said

Sapsford-Howard failed stop and reached speeds of 139mph, police said. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A speeding driver who reached 139mph and turned his lights off to get away from police has been handed an 18-month driving ban.

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Morgan Sapsford-Howard, 20, was arrested eight days after the red Ford Fiesta he was driving caught the eye of police on the A11 at Thetford, Norfolk Police said. The force said the car had dangerously forced its way past a coach on a roundabout, narrowly avoiding a collision, and accelerated away at significant speed at around 9.25pm of March 11. An officer illuminated his blue lights and put his siren on, but Sapsford-Howard failed stop and reached speeds of 139mph, police said. The force said Sapsford-Howard, of Bunwell Road, Attleborough, turned his lights off and on during the pursuit. Once he left the main roads and entered the village of East Harling, police decided to end the pursuit as “it was unable to continue safely”. Read More: Woman who plotted knife-attack on partner found hiding under a bed by police wielding tasers Read More: TikTok star's naked body found in French vineyard during holiday celebrating 30th birthday

Once he left the main roads and entered the village of East Harling, police decided to end the pursuit. Picture: Google Maps