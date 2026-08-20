Driver who hit 139mph to get away from police is banned from the roads
An officer illuminated his blue lights and put his siren on, but Sapsford-Howard failed stop and reached speeds of 139mph, police said
A speeding driver who reached 139mph and turned his lights off to get away from police has been handed an 18-month driving ban.
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Morgan Sapsford-Howard, 20, was arrested eight days after the red Ford Fiesta he was driving caught the eye of police on the A11 at Thetford, Norfolk Police said.
The force said the car had dangerously forced its way past a coach on a roundabout, narrowly avoiding a collision, and accelerated away at significant speed at around 9.25pm of March 11.
An officer illuminated his blue lights and put his siren on, but Sapsford-Howard failed stop and reached speeds of 139mph, police said.
The force said Sapsford-Howard, of Bunwell Road, Attleborough, turned his lights off and on during the pursuit.
Once he left the main roads and entered the village of East Harling, police decided to end the pursuit as “it was unable to continue safely”.
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Sapsford-Howard was arrested on March 19 following a public appeal for information.
He pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates’ Court to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, Norfolk Police said.
The force said Sapsford-Howard was banned from driving for 18 months.
He was also ordered to pay £429 in fines and costs, to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.
Police said Sapsford-Howard initially claimed the driver could not have been him as he had been at the gym with a friend and having dinner.
He was shown evidence from his phone which had tracked his route that evening, as well as footage of his vehicle in Thetford on that night, and later admitted both offences, the force said.
Investigating officer Pc Richard Roe said: “Sapsford-Howard’s actions that night were incredibly dangerous and could very easily have resulted in serious injury or loss of life.
“Driving at speeds approaching 140mph, ignoring police signals to stop, and deliberately making himself less visible shows a complete disregard for the safety of other road users.
“His behaviour in both high-speed roads and residential areas put countless people at risk, and it is sheer luck that no one was harmed.
“This sentence should serve as a clear reminder that such reckless decisions have serious consequences and will not be tolerated.”