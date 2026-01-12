Hundreds of men could face charges after man who forced woman into having sex with strangers is jailed for 16 years
Rodney Johnston's victim, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, said that after the years-long ordeal she is now trying to rebuild her life
Hundreds of men could face sexual offence charges after an abuser who forced a woman to have sex with strangers for more than three decades was jailed for 16 years.
Rodney Johnston, 67, of Norwich was jailed after being found guilty of a slew of offences including three counts of procuring a woman to have sexual intercourse by threats or intimidation, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of witness intimidation.
After an eight-week trial in September, jurors were also unable to reach a verdict on a charge of rape which will continue to lie on file.
Johnston's victim, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, said that after the years-long ordeal she is now trying to rebuild her life.
She said in a statement: “For the first time in decades I am free.”
Police are now investigating whether any other men can be prosecuted in relation to the abuse that the victim endured.
Up to 1,000 men could have been involved at the encounters at dogging sites where the woman was exploited by Johnston.
Johnston, of Norwich, kept hundreds of photographs and footage of the horrific abuse and threatened his victim should she not comply with his demands.
In a statement she said it was easier to comply than face the consequences of defying him and said her weakness and vulnerability had been preyed upon.
“I found myself in a situation I never imagined I would be in,” she said. “What I then went on to endure I would not wish on anybody. I had no voice, no choice”
She described Johnston as a monster for whom she was “nothing more than an object.”
“I felt dirty, sick, used, degraded, humiliated and terrified – but his became my norm.”
“I no longer know who I am,” she said: “Now I must rebuild myself and I often feel lost and unsure where to begin.
“I feel anxious about the future, but for the first time in decades I am free.”
During sentencing on Friday at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Alice Robinson told Johnston it was "difficult to comprehend how appalling his offending was".
She added that there were a "multitude of aggravating factors" including a failure to accept any responsibility for his actions.
Johnson was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years.
Following sentencing, Norfolk Constabulary's senior investigating officer Duncan Woodhams said: “Today’s sentence is the result of painstaking work due to the sheer volume of evidence involved, and of course the courage of the victim in telling us about what she has endured.
“We are grateful for her trust in us allowing us to present the full scale of Johnston’s prolonged, disturbing, and truly awful abuse.
“Whilst this sentence cannot undo what happened to her we hope she can now take those steps to build her life on her own terms.
“She has shown remarkable bravery. And to anyone else who is suffering abuse please come forward and know you will be listened to and supported.”