By Chay Quinn

Hundreds of men could face sexual offence charges after an abuser who forced a woman to have sex with strangers for more than three decades was jailed for 16 years.

Rodney Johnston, 67, of Norwich was jailed after being found guilty of a slew of offences including three counts of procuring a woman to have sexual intercourse by threats or intimidation, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of witness intimidation. After an eight-week trial in September, jurors were also unable to reach a verdict on a charge of rape which will continue to lie on file. Johnston's victim, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, said that after the years-long ordeal she is now trying to rebuild her life. She said in a statement: “For the first time in decades I am free.” Read More: Man who appealed conviction for raping Gisèle Pelicot has sentence increased Read More: Former chief constable accused of having sex on duty to face misconduct hearing

Johnson was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years at Norwich Crown Court (pictured) on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Police are now investigating whether any other men can be prosecuted in relation to the abuse that the victim endured. Up to 1,000 men could have been involved at the encounters at dogging sites where the woman was exploited by Johnston. Johnston, of Norwich, kept hundreds of photographs and footage of the horrific abuse and threatened his victim should she not comply with his demands. In a statement she said it was easier to comply than face the consequences of defying him and said her weakness and vulnerability had been preyed upon. “I found myself in a situation I never imagined I would be in,” she said. “What I then went on to endure I would not wish on anybody. I had no voice, no choice”