“It just makes us look a bit daft,” Colin Sutton told LBC following reports that the force was allowing gender-fluid officers to hold more than one warrant card

Newly elected Norfolk Police & Crime Commissioner Colin Sutton branded the cards "a nonsense". Picture: Alamy

By Shivani Sharma

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, and former Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton, has called a policy allowing gender-fluid officers to hold more than one warrant card “a nonsense”.

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Mr Sutton, who was previously a senior investigating officer at the Met, told LBC the policy did not help public confidence in policing following reports that gender-fluid officers were handed two warrant cards to allow them to identify as either a man or a woman at their discretion. “It just makes us look a bit daft,” he told LBC. “It’s just a nonsense of a policy… I don’t think it’s the sort of thing that inspires trust and confidence in the public.” Mr Sutton said he asked Norfolk Constabulary’s command team for an explanation after reports that the force had a policy permitting dual or multiple warrant cards in some circumstances. Read more: Horror as two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm Read more: Fundraiser for police officers killed in A66 crash hits £1million donations

Reform's Norfolk police and crime commissioner candidate Colin Sutton. Picture: Alamy

He said the policy is now under review, adding that Norfolk officers will be issued with one warrant card carrying their legal name. “We will not issue any joint warrant cards,” he said.

Mr Sutton added that, as far as the force could establish, Norfolk had not issued any dual warrant cards under the policy. The Telegraph initially reported that a joint Norfolk and Suffolk Trans Equality at Work policy allowed “dual or multiple cards” to be issued, if specifically requested, to officers who were transitioning or gender-fluid. Norfolk and Suffolk share some support services, including HR. Mr Sutton said the joint Freedom of Information response may relate to officers in Suffolk, although he said he did not know whether any such cards are currently held there.

Norfolk Police and Crime commissioner was responding to the FOI request. Picture: Alamy