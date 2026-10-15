Four out of five mental health professionals believe that normal human emotions are being “medicalised”, according to a survey.

A poll showed that a majority of medics questioned think that diagnoses of anxiety, depression, autism, and ADHD are being given too freely.

Poll commissioner Dr Sam Day, a recent DPhil graduate in Experimental Psychology from the University of Oxford, said that services and drugs are being given out for human emotions.

He said: “Our polling clearly shows the sharp concern held by mental health practitioners about the much-discussed pathologisation of the human mental experience.

"Most mental health professionals believe that we're mixing up negative but normal human emotions and experiences with diagnosed clinical disorders.

“In both a professional and societal context, we must ensure that we don't confuse being ill with being sad or worried.”

The survey took in the views of 108 UK mental health professionals and compared them against 1,521 responses from the public.

It showed that three-quarters think that ADHD is overdiagnosed, compared to 39% of the public, and that 82% of mental health professionals believe normal human thoughts and emotions have been over-medicalised.

It comes after another survey found that fewer than one in 15 young people with a mental health disorder have received a diagnosis from NHS mental health services.

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