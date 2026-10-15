'Normal human emotions' are being diagnosed as mental health conditions, poll of experts reports
Research shows four out of five mental health professionals think that conditions could be considered 'normal human emotions'
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Four out of five mental health professionals believe that normal human emotions are being “medicalised”, according to a survey.
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A poll showed that a majority of medics questioned think that diagnoses of anxiety, depression, autism, and ADHD are being given too freely.
Poll commissioner Dr Sam Day, a recent DPhil graduate in Experimental Psychology from the University of Oxford, said that services and drugs are being given out for human emotions.
He said: “Our polling clearly shows the sharp concern held by mental health practitioners about the much-discussed pathologisation of the human mental experience.
"Most mental health professionals believe that we're mixing up negative but normal human emotions and experiences with diagnosed clinical disorders.
“In both a professional and societal context, we must ensure that we don't confuse being ill with being sad or worried.”
The survey took in the views of 108 UK mental health professionals and compared them against 1,521 responses from the public.
It showed that three-quarters think that ADHD is overdiagnosed, compared to 39% of the public, and that 82% of mental health professionals believe normal human thoughts and emotions have been over-medicalised.
It comes after another survey found that fewer than one in 15 young people with a mental health disorder have received a diagnosis from NHS mental health services.
Read also: The time for inquiries is over: The Fonagy Review must be the catalyst for action on the youth mental health crisis
In his review, Professor Peter Fonagy has insisted that “it’s harder to be young now” as he dismissed the notion that young people are a “snowflake generation”.
He said: “They are a generation that has real serious challenges that I would not wish to have had when I was their age.
“Adults have let them down. We’re the first generation that probably collectively feels we had a better life than our children will have.
“So, to the person who says it’s a snowflake generation, just try living 24 hours as a 16-year-old.”
Professor Swaran Singh, Baron Singh of Solihull, Professor of Social and Community Psychiatry, University of Warwick, said there is a risk of making a “disorder of every distress”.
"The study highlights widespread concern among mental health professionals that ordinary human distress is increasingly being medicalised, with particularly strong concerns about ADHD, autism, anxiety and depression,” he said.
“These findings should not be generalised to severe mental disorders such as schizophrenia, psychosis and bipolar disorder, where the clinical imperative for recognition and effective treatment remains clear. Instead, they raise a broader question about changing societal understandings of distress.
“We risk creating a culture in which every distress is regarded as a disorder, and every disorder as requiring a biomedical or technological fix.
“In doing so, we may inadvertently diminish recognition of resilience, human strength and the capacity for post-traumatic growth. Compassion is essential, but compassion should not mean shielding people from the inevitable vicissitudes of life or transforming all suffering into illness.
“The challenge is to distinguish disorder requiring treatment from painful but potentially meaningful experiences that are part of being human."
Department of Health and Social Care told LBC: "The Government issued its initial response to the Fonagy review on the day of publication, but we will set out the full action we are taking in response to the review recommendations in our new Mental Health Strategy to be published later this year."