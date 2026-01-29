The number of people in hospital with flu has fallen to its lowest level for nearly two months.

By Ella Bennett

The NHS continues to face “sustained pressure”, health leaders have warned as figures show the number of people in hospital in England with norovirus hit a new high for this winter.

An average of 950 hospital beds were filled each day last week by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms. This is up 15% from the previous week's average of 823 patients. It is also higher than the figure at this point last year, which was 898 patients. Meanwhile, the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England this winter also shows the number of people in hospital with flu has fallen to its lowest level for nearly two months.

An average of 1,987 flu patients were in hospital each day during the week ending January 25, down 21% from 2,519 the previous week. It is the lowest number since the week ending November 30, when the figure stood at 1,717. The total had climbed as high as 3,140 in the week to December 14. Some 74 flu patients were in critical care beds last week, down from 82 the previous week. The NHS situation report also shows a fall in the proportion of people experiencing long waits in ambulances outside hospitals before being handed to A&E teams. Some 30% of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over, down from 33% the previous week. Ten per cent of ambulance handovers last week, or 9,683 patients, were delayed by more than an hour, down from 12% the previous week.

