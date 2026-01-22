A majority of NHS trusts in England recorded no patients with norovirus in the latest available figures, with outbreaks instead localised in certain areas around the country.

Here is a full list of the number of people in hospital with norovirus last week, according to data published by NHS England.

The list is arranged by the number of patients, starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of NHS trust; average number of norovirus patients in hospital per day in the week ending January 18; average number (in brackets) of norovirus patients per day in the week ending January 11.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals 105 (91)

Hampshire Hospitals 78 (48)

Somerset 78 (76)

Wirral University Teaching Hospital 50 (9)

Bolton 44 (6)

University Hospitals Bristol & Weston 42 (28)