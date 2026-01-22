Norovirus outbreaks in NHS hospitals: see full list
The list reveals the number of norovirus patients in NHS hospitals across the country
A majority of NHS trusts in England recorded no patients with norovirus in the latest available figures, with outbreaks instead localised in certain areas around the country.
Here is a full list of the number of people in hospital with norovirus last week, according to data published by NHS England.
The list is arranged by the number of patients, starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of NHS trust; average number of norovirus patients in hospital per day in the week ending January 18; average number (in brackets) of norovirus patients per day in the week ending January 11.
Hull University Teaching Hospitals 105 (91)
Hampshire Hospitals 78 (48)
Somerset 78 (76)
Wirral University Teaching Hospital 50 (9)
Bolton 44 (6)
University Hospitals Bristol & Weston 42 (28)
University Hospitals Sussex 41 (21)
York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals 39 (18)
South Tees Hospitals 34 (20)
Royal Free London 33 (17)
East Suffolk & North Essex 32 (17)
Nottingham University Hospitals 24 (38)
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay 24 (23)
South Warwickshire 23 (14)
Rotherham 16 (3)
James Paget University Hospitals 15 (0)
Ashford & St Peter's Hospitals 14 (16)
North Cumbria Integrated Care 14 (22)
North Tees & Hartlepool 13 (0)
Chesterfield Royal Hospital 11 (0)
Gloucestershire Hospitals 10 (6)
East Kent Hospitals University 10 (6)
King's College Hospital 8 (3)
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals 6 (1)
Leeds Teaching Hospitals 5 (13)
Royal Berkshire 5 (1)
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals 5 (10)
Royal Wolverhampton 5 (7)
South Tyneside & Sunderland 4 (7)
University Hospital Southampton 4 (4)
Lewisham & Greenwich 4 (3)
Harrogate & District 4 (2)
Royal Devon University Healthcare 3 (2)
St George's University Hospitals 3 (0)
Warrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals 3 (3)
Salisbury 3 (3)
Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells 2 (2)
Sherwood Forest Hospitals 2 (0)
Royal United Hospitals Bath 1 (0)
Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 1 (2)
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals 1 (3)
Royal Cornwall Hospitals 1 (0)
Torbay & South Devon 1 (0)
Walsall Healthcare 1 (0)
Kingston Hospital 1 (10)
Airedale 0 (2)
Alder Hey Children's 0 (0)
Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals 0 (0)
Barnsley Hospital 0 (0)
Barts Health 0 (0)
Bedfordshire Hospitals 0 (0)
Birmingham Women's & Children's 0 (0)
Bradford Teaching Hospitals 0 (0)
Buckinghamshire Healthcare 0 (0)
Calderdale & Huddersfield 0 (0)
Cambridge University Hospitals* 0 (1)
Chelsea & Westminster Hospital 0 (0)
Clatterbridge Cancer Centre 0 (0)
Countess of Chester Hospital 0 (0)
County Durham & Darlington 0 (0)
Croydon Health Services 0 (0)
Dartford & Gravesham 0 (7)
Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals 0 (0)
Dorset County Hospital 0 (0)
Dudley Group 0 (0)
East & North Hertfordshire 0 (0)
East Cheshire 0 (0)
East Lancashire Hospitals 0 (0)
East Sussex Healthcare 0 (0)
Epsom & St Helier University Hospitals 0 (0)
Frimley Health 0 (0)
Gateshead Health 0 (0)
George Eliot Hospital 0 (0)
Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children 0 (0)
Great Western Hospitals 0 (0)
Guy's & St Thomas' 0 (0)
Hillingdon Hospitals 0 (0)
Homerton Healthcare 0 (0)
Imperial College Healthcare 0 (0)
Isle of Wight 0 (0)
Kettering General Hospital 0 (0)
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 0 (0)
Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital 0 (0)
Liverpool University Hospitals 0 (0)
Liverpool Women's 0 (0)
London North West University Healthcare 0 (0)
Manchester University 0 (0)
Medway 0 (0)
Mid & South Essex 0 (0)
Mid Cheshire Hospitals 0 (1)
Milton Keynes University Hospital 0 (0)
Moorfields Eye Hospital 0 (0)
Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals 0 (0)
Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals 0 (0)
North Bristol 0 (0)
North West Anglia 0 (0)
Northampton General Hospital 0 (0)
Northern Care Alliance 0 (0)
Northern Lincolnshire & Goole 0 (0)
Northumbria Healthcare 0 (0)
Oxford University Hospitals 0 (0)
Portsmouth Hospitals University 0 (0)
Princess Alexandra Hospital 0 (0)
Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn 0 (0)
Queen Victoria Hospital 0 (0)
Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital 0 (0)
Royal Marsden 0 (0)
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital 0 (0)
Royal Orthopaedic Hospital 0 (0)
Royal Papworth Hospital 0 (0)
Royal Surrey County Hospital 0 (0)
Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals 0 (0)
Sheffield Children's 0 (0)
Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital 0 (0)
Stockport 0 (0)
Surrey & Sussex Healthcare 0 (0)
Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care 0 (0)
The Christie 0 (0)
United Lincolnshire Hospitals 0 (0)
University College London Hospitals 0 (0)
University Hospitals Birmingham 0 (0)
University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire 0 (0)
University Hospitals Dorset 0 (0)
University Hospitals of Derby & Burton 0 (0)
University Hospitals of Leicester 0 (0)
University Hospitals of North Midlands 0 (0)
University Hospitals Plymouth 0 (0)
Walton Centre 0 (0)
West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals* 0(4)
West Suffolk 0 (0)
Whittington Health 0 (0)
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals 0 (0)
Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh 0 (0)
Wye Valley 0 (0)
* These two trusts recorded an average of zero patients in the latest week when reported as a whole number, but an average of 0.3 patients when reported to one decimal place.