'Norovirus outbreak' erupts on flight as medics in hazmat suits board plane
Düsseldorf airport activated its mass casualty response following an outbreak of Norovirus during an international flight
Medics in hazmat suits boarded a Eurowings plane after several passengers fell ill with suspected Norovirus amid an outbreak on the Greek island of Rhodes.
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Passengers began experiencing severe gastrointestinal symptoms during a flight from Rhodes to Düsseldorf, Germany.
The cabin crew requested a priority landing at Düsseldorf Airport, prompting its mass-casualty response as medics in hazmat suits were seen boarding the plane soon after.
Three passengers were rushed to hospital.
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Nathalie Gombik, 28, from Breckerfeld, Germany, was on board the plane.
"Seeing so many ambulances and emergency personnel in protective clothing after landing was quite shocking," she said.
"During the flight, several passengers became ill. I know for certain that three passengers were affected, but it appeared that approximately three more were also experiencing symptoms.
"Some passengers were vomiting during the flight."
She said passengers had to remain on board for around 90 minutes before they were allowed to disembark.
The outbreak of illness is suspected to be linked to a Norovirus outbreak on Rhodes that has been on record since July.
A Eurowings spokesperson said: "We can confirm that several guests on Eurowings flight EW9631 from Rhodes to Düsseldorf on 18 October 2026 felt very unwell during the flight.
"The flight crew therefore requested a priority landing at Düsseldorf Airport. After landing, medical staff examined and cared for three affected guests on site.”
As of October 2, more than 1,400 patients with gastrointestinal symptoms, attributed to the outbreak, have been treated at Rhodes Hospital since mid-August.