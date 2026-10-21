Düsseldorf airport activated its mass casualty response following an outbreak of Norovirus during an international flight

Düsseldorf airport activated its mass casualty response following an outbreak of Norovirus during an Eurowings flight. Picture: Jochen Tack/Alamy

By Matilda Collard

Medics in hazmat suits boarded a Eurowings plane after several passengers fell ill with suspected Norovirus amid an outbreak on the Greek island of Rhodes.

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Passengers began experiencing severe gastrointestinal symptoms during a flight from Rhodes to Düsseldorf, Germany. The cabin crew requested a priority landing at Düsseldorf Airport, prompting its mass-casualty response as medics in hazmat suits were seen boarding the plane soon after. Three passengers were rushed to hospital. Read more: Russia to send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday as Putin suggests he could meet Trump in China Read more: Israel eliminates Hamas October 7 terrorist who abducted and killed Shani Louk

The cabin crew requested a priority landing at Düsseldorf Airport, prompting its mass casualty response. Picture: Imago/Alamy

Nathalie Gombik, 28, from Breckerfeld, Germany, was on board the plane. "Seeing so many ambulances and emergency personnel in protective clothing after landing was quite shocking," she said. "During the flight, several passengers became ill. I know for certain that three passengers were affected, but it appeared that approximately three more were also experiencing symptoms. "Some passengers were vomiting during the flight." She said passengers had to remain on board for around 90 minutes before they were allowed to disembark. The outbreak of illness is suspected to be linked to a Norovirus outbreak on Rhodes that has been on record since July.

Norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, causes vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramping. The virus is extremely contagious, and can survive on surfaces for multiple days. Symptoms usually start 12 to 48 hours after exposure and last for 1 to 3 days. A person is the most contagious: When they display symptoms of Norovirus illness, especially vomiting.

During the first few days after symptoms cease. However, studies have shown that a person can still carry norovirus for two weeks or more after symptoms cease.

On October 2, more than 1,400 patients with gastrointestinal symptoms - attributed to the outbreak - had been treated at Rhodes Hospital since August. Picture: Bailey-Cooper Photography/Alamy