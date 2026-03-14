North Korea files barrage of ballistic missiles in dramatic show of strength
At least 10 ballistic missiles were fired by North Korea, according to reports from South Korea and Japan.
North Korea has fired at least 10 ballistic missiles in a show of force, as the US and South Korea undertake their annual joint exercises in the region.
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Saturday's salvo may be Pyongyang’s largest single display of strength.
South Korea’s military said that it detected “around 10 ballistic missiles launched from the Sunan” district in Pyongyang at around 1.20pm local time on Saturday, March 14.
The United States and South Korea were conducting their annual large-scale joint exercises involving thousands of troops.
Analysts have suggested it is designed to send a message to Donald Trump as his war with Iran rages on, with North Korea wanting to show their capabilities to overwhelm missile defences and survive preemptive strikes.
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The missiles flew around 350km before landing in the sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The South Korean military stressed it was ready to "respond overwhelmingly to any provocation” in response to the situation.
Japan’s Coast Guard also acknowledged they were monitoring multiple missiles, all landing outside its exclusive economic zone, in a statement from the Japanese defence ministry.
They said the missiles covered a range of 340km before splashing down in the water, and no damage to any vessels was confirmed.