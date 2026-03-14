North Korea has fired at least 10 ballistic missiles in a show of force, as the US and South Korea undertake their annual joint exercises in the region.

Saturday's salvo may be Pyongyang’s largest single display of strength.

South Korea’s military said that it detected “around 10 ballistic missiles launched from the Sunan” district in Pyongyang at around 1.20pm local time on Saturday, March 14.

The United States and South Korea were conducting their annual large-scale joint exercises involving thousands of troops.

Analysts have suggested it is designed to send a message to Donald Trump as his war with Iran rages on, with North Korea wanting to show their capabilities to overwhelm missile defences and survive preemptive strikes.

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