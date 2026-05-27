North Korea has tested missiles led by artificial intelligence for the first time, state media says.

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, oversaw the launches and said he was satisfied with the outcome.

The tests comprised multiple weapons systems, including a nuclear-capable cruise missile that Kim has threatened to deploy near the South Korea border as he attempts to expand his military capacity.

Ballistic missiles with a "special mission warhead" made for battlefield nuclear use were also tested, alongside a 240mm rocket artillery designed with "ultra-precision" navigation systems, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

It claimed that the tests showed how North Korea had upgraded its systems to "suit the proper conditions of modern warfare so as to enhance their application to combat".

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