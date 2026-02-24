Hackers linked to North Korea carried out the largest cryptocurrency theft ever recorded last year, stealing $1.46 billion in a highly sophisticated cyber operation that shows how central digital crime has become to the regime’s funding strategy.

According to CrowdStrike’s 2026 Global Threat Report, the group behind the attack infiltrated a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider and secretly redirected funds during what appeared to be a routine transaction.

By the time the theft was discovered, the attackers had siphoned off digital assets worth $1.46bn.

The operation did not rely on smashing through security systems in dramatic fashion. Instead, the attackers compromised a software developer’s machine, stole credentials and quietly moved deeper into the company’s systems.

Once inside, they inserted malicious code into the platform used to manage cryptocurrency transactions.

That code altered the logic behind a legitimate transfer, rerouting funds to a wallet controlled by the attackers. Almost immediately afterwards, the hackers restored the original code, attempting to cover their tracks and delay detection.

Security researchers describe it as the largest single financial theft ever reported.

