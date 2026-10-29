North Korean workers sent to Russia are 'assisting Ukraine war effort' as employers promised 'they won't run away'
The neighbouring nations have forged a wartime allegiance, with the report's findings suggesting UN sanctions have been broken
North Korean workers deployed to Russia are said to be covertly helping Russia with its war effort, a new report suggests.
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Putin's alliance with Kim Jong-Un has only strengthened since he began the war in Ukraine, with the neighbouring nations forging a deal to use North Korean soldiers on the battlefield.
Now, a report by a human rights organisation suggests that in a move sponsored by Pyongyang, North Korean workers are being shipped into Russia and facing exploitative conditions.
In a distinct violation of UN sanctions, many of the workers are seconded to factories near Moscow that supply items used in the Russian war effort against Ukraine.
Workers are said to face 12-hour days in sweatshop-like conditions, with Hague-based Global Rights Compliance (GRC) investigators going undercover as prospective employers to discover the extent of the operation.
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The latest report suggests North Korea is reimbursed for the human labour, receiving much of the workers' wages.
North Korean workers were found to be hired at production sites, including a military rations factory sending goods to the front lines.
It suggests that workers enter Russia on student visas to sidestep UN sanctions, under the guise of educational enrolment.
Brokers involved in the operation, sending workers to factories across Russia, receive a commission of up to 150,000 rubles ($1,860) for each individual placed.
One advertisement seen by the human rights group assured prospective employers that their workers would not “run away".
The newly strengthened military and political alliance began in 2023, with a mutual defence pact signed less than a year later.
Since the war began, North Korea is thought to have sent more than 10,000 troops to fight on Russian frontlines in a bid to swing the war in Putin's favour.
In addition, just weeks ago it was revealed that fifty thousand North Korean soldiers were now set to be deployed in addition to that figure, marking a dramatic expansion of Putin's military operation.
The Ukrainian president said a decision had been made for between 30,000 and 50,000 North Korean soldiers to be sent to Russian territory, significantly increasing his previous estimate that Moscow was preparing to receive around 30,000 troops.
Lara Strangways, Head of Business and Human Rights at Global Rights Compliance, said: “Our findings have shown that labour is helping to deepen the ties between North Korea and Russia.
"North Korean workers are being sent to Russian factories through a network that serves both states’ at once: their labour props up Russian industry, including sites linked to the war in Ukraine, while the revenue they generate helps fund North Korea’s military programme.
"What we are seeing is a clear exploitation of these workers as part of a cross-border system. If governments are serious about responding to this deepening alliance, they need to understand the role that forced labour is playing in sustaining it.”