The neighbouring nations have forged a wartime allegiance, with the report's findings suggesting UN sanctions have been broken

Photo provided by the North Korean government, in which a soldier who was dispatched to Russia carries a Russian flag during a parade at Kim Il Sung Square. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

North Korean workers deployed to Russia are said to be covertly helping Russia with its war effort, a new report suggests.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Putin's alliance with Kim Jong-Un has only strengthened since he began the war in Ukraine, with the neighbouring nations forging a deal to use North Korean soldiers on the battlefield. Now, a report by a human rights organisation suggests that in a move sponsored by Pyongyang, North Korean workers are being shipped into Russia and facing exploitative conditions. In a distinct violation of UN sanctions, many of the workers are seconded to factories near Moscow that supply items used in the Russian war effort against Ukraine. Workers are said to face 12-hour days in sweatshop-like conditions, with Hague-based Global Rights Compliance (GRC) investigators going undercover as prospective employers to discover the extent of the operation. Read more: Girl, 8, seriously injured following wolf attack at wildlife park Read more: Spain declares three days of mourning after high-speed train disaster kills at least 68 - with dozens more in hospital

North Korea opened its first road bridge across Tumen river last month. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

The latest report suggests North Korea is reimbursed for the human labour, receiving much of the workers' wages. North Korean workers were found to be hired at production sites, including a military rations factory sending goods to the front lines. It suggests that workers enter Russia on student visas to sidestep UN sanctions, under the guise of educational enrolment. Brokers involved in the operation, sending workers to factories across Russia, receive a commission of up to 150,000 rubles ($1,860) for each individual placed. One advertisement seen by the human rights group assured prospective employers that their workers would not “run away". The newly strengthened military and political alliance began in 2023, with a mutual defence pact signed less than a year later.

VLADIMIR PUTIN and Kim Jong Un with defence agreements during Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy