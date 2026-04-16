Paul Giles, director of Midlands-based Auction Estates which is managing the listing, explained the alleyway was being sold by a “London-based company that is cleansing pieces of land in their portfolio”.

The L-shaped plot of freehold land, outlined in red, extends along the neighbouring house and is separated by a fence and a wall. Picture: Auction Estates

By Issy Clarke

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An alleyway sandwiched between two houses in North London has been put on sale for £1,500 - despite lacking an adjoining property.

The L-shaped stretch in Enfield is described on Rightmove as being “located in a well-established and affluent residential area”. The unusual plot of freehold land extends alongside and behind a neighbouring house and is separated by a wall and a fence. Bizarrely, the listing continues that the alleyway benefits from good "connectivity" - despite not coming with any property from which a future owner might wish to commute. Read more: Over-60s hold £3.84 trillion of housing wealth in UK, property firm estimates Read more: Rising mortgage costs dent buyer demand amid ‘housing market mood shift’

Paul Giles, director of Midlands-based Auction Estates which is managing the listing, explained the alleyway was being sold by a “London-based company that is cleansing pieces of land in their portfolio”. Picture: Auction Estates

Paul Giles, director of Midlands-based Auction Estates which is managing the listing, explained the alleyway was being sold by a “London-based company that is cleansing pieces of land in their portfolio”. He told the Telegraph that auctions were a good way for housebuilders or large companies to offload small bits of land which still have some value. Mr Giles said he could imagine one of the neighbouring property owners wishing to purchase the path, perhaps to provide space for a small extension. "Otherwise, lawyers may query who owns the path next door," he added. "These parcels of land are incredibly cheap but might add value to your property," he continued. Read more: Unlocking the housing market, downsizing is the solution no one wants to touch Read more: London traders weigh war deadlock as luxury woes hit Paris

Bizarrely, the listing continues that the alleyway benefits from good "connectivity" - despite not being attached to any property from which a future owner might wish to commute. Picture: Auction Estates