A bid to stage the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the north of England in the 2040s is to enter the initial assessment phase, the Government has announced. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A bid to stage the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the north of England in the 2040s is to enter the initial assessment phase.

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The government has commissioned UK Sport to conduct the assessment as part of its ambition to drive regeneration in towns and cities through sport. The assessment will consider costs, socio-economic benefits and the chances of success.If it did succeed, it would be the first Games staged in Britain since London 2012. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "London 2012 showed what the Olympics can do for our country. It inspired a generation through sport, attracted huge investment and showed the best of Britain to the world." Read more: Rory McIlroy completes strong third round at US PGA to keep hopes alive of second consecutive major win Read more: Manchester City win FA Cup for eighth time after beating Chelsea 1-0 in final

If it did succeed, it would be the first Games staged in Britain since London 2012. Picture: Alamy

"But while the north of England has driven so much sporting excellence, no matter the talent we produce, the sporting moments we create and the world-class events we attract – for too long we have been told the Olympics is simply too big and too important to be hosted in the north. "Not any more. It’s time the Olympics came north and we showed what we can offer to the world. "I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that we’re starting the firing gun on a long overdue vote of confidence in the north." The findings of the initial assessment will determine whether a more detailed technical feasibility study is undertaken to examine costs, benefits and viability of hosting the Games.

Lisa Nandy said: "It’s time the Olympics came north and we showed what we can offer to the world.". Picture: Alamy