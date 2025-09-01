The Tories will make North Sea oil and gas the 'cornerstone' of Britain's economy if they win the next election, leader Kemi Badenoch has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Tories will make North Sea oil and gas the 'cornerstone' of Britain's economy if they win the next election, leader Kemi Badenoch has said.

After saying last week that she wants to extract all oil and gas from the UK Continental Shelf, Badenoch has said only the Tories are "backing Britain's North Sea industry". On Tuesday, the Conservative leader will tell a gathering of oil and gas engineers: "Under the Conservatives, British energy will power British prosperity." Read More: Starmer says Rayner is ‘great story of British success’ as he defends deputy PM over ‘tax-dodging’ row At the Society of Petroleum Engineers Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen, she will insist: "Labour sees the North Sea as a relic of the past; we see it as a cornerstone of Britain's future. "By restoring common sense to energy policy, we will unlock billions in revenue, secure our supply, and rebuild confidence in the UK economy."

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the remarks made clear that the Tories had "learnt nothing" from their electoral defeat and warned the "failed energy policy" would "hurt the pockets of working people". Labour's Energy Secretary Mr Miliband said: "The Conservatives and Reform UK peddle the same failed energy policy that hurt the pockets of working people, they deny the reality of the energy transition and they would deny Britain the jobs of the future, including for workers in the North Sea in carbon capture, hydrogen and offshore wind," he said. "It is this Labour Government that will ensure a prosperous transition in the North Sea through our plan for change by keeping existing oil and gas fields open for their lifetime and through a clean energy sprint for the future. "That is what it means to do right by today's and future generations." The Tories have pledged to to end "Labour's ban" on new oil and gas licences, saying the industry would be free to carry out exploration work and extract oil and gas.

Ms Badenoch has also said her party would reverse a ban on providing "financial or promotional support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas", thus allowing work to promote the UK's oil and gas sector and its technology overseas. In addition, the North Sea Transition Authority would be renamed the North Sea Authority, and given the overarching mandate to "maximise the extraction of our oil and gas". Hitting out at her rivals, Ms Badenoch will say in her speech that Reform, led by Nigel Farage, want "part-nationalisation" of the sector, claiming this would mean "the government and politicians running our oil and gas fields, taking us back to the bad old days of the 1970s when the government controlled British industries, running them into the ground". She will go on to accuse Labour Energy Secretary Ed Miliband of "strangling the North Sea in his dogmatic and ideological pursuit of net zero" by 2050 and by "refusing new oil and gas licences, and refusing to support UK companies who export oil and gas technologies abroad". Ms Badenoch will say that in contrast: "The Conservatives are focused on securing jobs, investment, and energy independence. "The foundation of economic growth is cheap, abundant energy - and that must be our priority. "That's why it is time to overturn the absurd, anti-prosperity, anti-business, anti-oil and gas, anti-British ban on supporting UK companies who export their world-leading technologies overseas." Ms Badenoch will insist this had "done nothing but see business destined for British businesses go to companies from overseas".

Her comments came as David Whitehouse, chief executive of the industry body Offshore Energies UK, said there was "an important message that the UK should produce its own oil and gas".