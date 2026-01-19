Ashraf Osmani, 52, an imam at Northampton’s Central Mosque, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of causing a child to enter into a marriage

The court was told Osmani agreed to marry the couple. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

An imam who conducted an illegal marriage ceremony involving two 16-year-olds has been handed a suspended jail sentence after a court accepted he was ignorant of the law.

Ashraf Osmani claimed he was unaware that new legislation had come into force nine months before he presided over the Islamic nikah service, which upped the minimum age for getting married in England to 18. Osmani, 52, an imam at Northampton's Central Mosque, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of causing a child to enter into a marriage in November 2023. Northampton Crown Court heard Osmani agreed to marry the couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and charge £50 for a certificate, after they were turned away by another mosque. Imposing a 15-week jail term suspended for a year, High Court Judge Mr Justice Choudhury told Osmani: "Your approach can only be described as negligent. You ought to have known the law had changed."

Northampton Central Mosque, where Osmani was an imam. Picture: Google Maps

The judge accepted there had been no "violence or coercion" involved in the Islamic marriage and that the 16-year-olds had gone to him "entirely of their own volition". Handing down the sentence on Monday, the judge added: "Whilst this was a mistake, it was a serious one. "I am sorry it has come to this Mr Osmani. It (the sentence) means you must keep out of trouble, which I am sure you will do, over the next year." Prosecutor Jennifer Newcomb told the court Osmani agreed to perform the ceremony a day after meeting the would-be bride, having checked the couple's passports to make sure they were 16. After the non-legally binding ceremony, the court heard, the couple celebrated with friends. Before sentencing, defence barrister James Gray described Osmani as someone who had "made one mistake in 20 years of conducting nikah ceremonies".

Ashraf Osmani leaving Northampton Crown Court. Picture: PA