Saints secured a 26-17 comeback victory at the Allianz Stadium.

Northampton Saints' Josh Kemeny (left) and Tom Pearson celebrating the win against Exeter. Picture: PA

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Northampton Saints have won the Gallagher Premiership after a 26-17 victory against Exeter at the Allianz Stadium.

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Northampton Saints were made Gallagher Premiership champions with a 26-17 win over Exeter Chiefs at Allianz Stadium. The win was confirmed through a quick-fire try double by George Hendy, with victory looking risky for Saints after a persistent Exeter performance throughout the match. The triumph gives Northampton their second league title in three seasons. Entering the final quarter trailing 17-14, Saints stepped up through Hendy, and two minutes later the wing was over for his second. Exeter looked the more comfortable side for large periods and handled the pressure of the final well, while also coping with a misfiring line-out and a struggling scrum. Read more: Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield, Dame Helen Mirren and six Lionesses lead the King’s Birthday Honours Read more: Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings dies aged 61 as tributes pour in for 1990 Grand Slam winner

The win made it Saints' second league triumph in three seasons. Picture: PA

Saints were able to show their class in the closing stages despite the loss of in-form scrum-half Archie McParland to injury after just 11 minutes, forcing Alex Mitchell on to the pitch earlier than expected. The victory further cements Northampton's place as one of the dominant forces in English club rugby during the mid 2020s. Northampton began the match stronger, with Tommy Freeman taking advantage of confusion between Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Olly Woodburn following a McParland kick. Freeman then made a costly mistake through a speculative pass that was intercepted by Len Ikitau. A pass later Campbell Ridl sprinted to score for Exeter. McParland and Exeter hooker Max Norey both limped off, but the fast pace continued, with composure in key moments preventing chances from being taken at both ends.

Exeter appeared as more comfortable amid the pressure of a final, with strong defending throughout the match. Picture: PA

Ethan Roots produced a strong tackle on Fin Smith, but in the 32nd minute the England fly-half got his revenge by diving over after Alex Coles' storming break had put Northampton on the front foot. Exeter responded just before half-time when a line-out throw failed to find its intended jumper, instead falling to Josh Iosefa-Scott, who powered over for a try. Consistent Exeter defending kept Saints out, with the tight contest becoming even more tense when Josh Kemeny was sent to the sin bin for head contact on Dafydd Jenkins. When play resumed, Jenkins punished Northampton by finishing off an attack as Exeter took the lead for the first time.

Northampton won the Prem after scoring a record 104 tries this season. Picture: PA

However, the Welsh player was later shown a yellow card himself for a dangerous tackle. Saints' Mitchell then lost control of the ball while in the act of scoring in another costly mistake as opportunities continued to pass Northampton by. They eventually made good on their pressure in the 65th minute when Hendy finished in the right corner following an attack from deep. Smith then grubbered ahead for Hendy to score his second try of the evening, with Northampton proving worthy 2026 Premiership champions.

It was Northampton's captain George Furbank’s last appearance for the club before joining Harlequins next season. Picture: PA