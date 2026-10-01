Northern Ireland police chief faces questions over Drumcree stand-off as he says ‘world is watching’ parading dispute
The Drumcree stand-off has entered its fifth day
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Northern Ireland’s Chief Constable Jon Boutcher is facing questions at the Northern Ireland Policing Board as the Drumcree stand-off enters its fifth day.
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The Portadown District Orange Order wants to complete its traditional route for the first time in almost 30 years after the decision by the Parades Commission.
The Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition is opposing the parade.
Mr Boutcher told the board the situation at Drumcree remained “challenging and complex”, adding that it felt like the “world is watching” the parading dispute.
The DUP had sought to propose that Sinn Fein board member Deirdre Hargey be excluded from the meeting after she took part in a protest on the Garvaghy Road on Sunday.
They say Ms Hargey took part in an illegal protest after the Parades Commission ruled that the parade should be allowed along the Garvaghy Road.
Read more: Drumcree stand-off! Orange Order members remain blocked as thousands protest controversial parade
Board chairman Brendan Mullan said he had initiated proceedings to investigate complaints about the matter.
“Specifically, I have asked the vice chair to investigate, and the outcome of that investigation will be reported in due course,” he said.
However, he allowed Ms Hargey to remain at today’s meeting.
DUP board member Trevor Clarke asked at the start of the meeting for Ms Hargey to be excluded, saying she had attended an “unlawful assembly” on the Garvaghy Road and faced a “clear conflict of interest” while the dispute was being discussed.
Mr Mullan said all political representatives had an interest in events on the Garvaghy Road, but that this “interest is not in conflict with their role as a board member”.
“In fact, such interest goes to the heart of the accountability framework established by Patten, whereby the political representatives, in representing the views of their community, bring a democratic mandate to policing oversight,” he said.
He added that Ms Hargey could face a conflict if, as a board member, she raised questions about prosecutions arising from the protest.
“Given that this is an ongoing police operation, no member should raise questions regarding specific prosecutions, and therefore no conflict arises,” he said.
Making his opening remarks, Mr Boutcher said: “It feels like the world’s watching what’s happening at the moment, so I think we all need to try to conduct ourselves in the very best way we possibly can for the future of this place.”
He added: “But the central fact is that, despite very significant tensions, there has been no violence, and no one has been injured.
"Police have kept people safe and maintained separation of the two parties.
“I’ve made it clear to my senior team that our objective is to facilitate the Parades Commission determination.
“The Parades Commission determination means that the Orange Order can lawfully parade down the Garvaghy Road. Without that determination, such a parade would be unlawful.
“What it does not mean, however, is that the police must accommodate that determination at all costs, which some people seem to comment upon.”
Talks are expected to continue involving the two sides and a fresh legal challenge by the Garvaghy Road residents is due to be heard in the courts on Friday.
Mr Boutcher met the Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents on Wednesday.
In a statement before those meetings, he warned that “mob rule” must not be allowed to win as he stressed the need to find a peaceful resolution.
Mr Boutcher said he would continue to seek a way to facilitate the Orange Order march down the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road, but made clear he is not prepared to do it at any cost, highlighting his overriding responsibility is keeping people safe.
He also confirmed a large-scale criminal investigation is under way into the mass unlawful protest that blocked the route on Sunday in an attempt to prevent the parade going ahead.