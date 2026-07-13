The celebrations come after the burning of bonfires at hundreds of locations in loyalist neighbourhoods across the region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights

A bonfire burning in Craigyhill, Larne. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Tens of thousands are set to take to the streets across Northern Ireland for the Orange Order’s annual July 12 parades.

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The festivities will be spread across 18 main locations on Monday to mark the 336th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne where the Protestant King William of Orange triumphed over the Catholic King James II. Orangemen and women from more than 1,000 lodges will be accompanied by around 600 marching bands. The County Armagh demonstration is generally regarded as the largest parade while Belfast has the longest Twelfth parade route of the day, with participants walking more than six miles to the field. The celebrations come after the burning of bonfires at hundreds of locations in loyalist neighbourhoods across the region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. As July 12 fell on a Sunday this year, the main Twelfth parades are instead taking place on Monday July 13, with the forecast predicting warm and sunny weather. Read More: Arrest after mosque replica put on top of loyalist bonfire in Northern Ireland - as Muslim Council warns UK on 'dangerous path' Read More: 'It's not an Agatha Christie novel': Tory grandee blasts Nigel Farage over his comments on Ann Widdecombe's death

A member of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) hoses down homes opposite a bonfire burning in Craigyhill. Picture: Alamy

The Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal took place on Saturday. Meanwhile, the traditional July 13 events organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh, will instead take place on Tuesday. The event includes a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing rival monarchs William and James. While most of the bonfires which were burnt in recent nights were uncontentious, there was condemnation after a replica of a mosque was placed on top of a bonfire in Moyghashel, Co Tyrone. The fire was lit earlier than anticipated on Thursday after the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) commenced an operation to remove the effigy. A man died in hospital in Saturday after falling off a loyalist bonfire in east Belfast on Friday night.

A model depicting a mosque sits atop a stack of pallets as preparations continue ahead of the Moygashel bonfire on the 11th Night. Picture: Getty

Main Orange Order parades will take place on Monday in Ballymena, Larne, Ballymoney, Portglenone, Glenarm, Newtownhamilton, Belfast, Rathfriland, Killyleagh, Royal Hillsborough, Ballymartin, Ballywalter, Maguiresbridge, Limavady, Kilrea, Cookstown, Castlederg and Aughnacloy. The PSNI will undertake one of its biggest policing operations of the year on Monday to facilitate the parades. Orange Order Grand Master Harold Henning said the significance of Orange culture and tradition is “underlined by the scale of the parades”.

A bonfire burning in Craigyhill, Larne, as part of events to mark the Twelfth of July. Picture: Alamy