One victim said she felt 'disgusted' after being filmed in her room by the police

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Two police officers in Northern Ireland involved in filming a derogatory video of a woman with learning difficulties have been dismissed.

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Police Officer A of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) recorded videos and took pictures of people who had requested police assistance, reported crimes, were intoxicated or considered at risk of self-harm, according to an ombudsman investigation. The second officer, Police Officer B, took photographs of two vulnerable women, which he then shared with Officer A along with messages which referred to the women in derogatory and often sexualised terms. Police Ombudsman Jacqui Durkin described the behaviour as “utterly despicable”. Read more: Police custody photos wrongly kept in facial recognition searches, watchdog warns Read more: Met Police refers itself to watchdog over handling of letter warning Thomas Markle posed 'security threat' to Meghan

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton described the behaviour as “horrifying”. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has described the behaviour of the two officers as “horrifying”. The officers took these videos and images in people’s homes, hospitals, and police vehicles. Some were then shared on WhatsApp, including with a member of the public. The investigation found 18 people referenced on Officer A’s phone between 2016 and 2021. One woman with learning difficulties and mental health needs was filmed in June 2021 when the officers were called to her house over safety concerns. Officer A then filmed the woman in bed in her nightwear and asked her a “highly inappropriate question” about her sex life. Officer B stood at the foot of the bed and invited her to repeat a comment, at which point the woman advised the officers that she was recording the interaction.

Police service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the entrance of the headquarters in Belfast. Picture: PAUL FAITH/Getty