Police officers who recorded ‘utterly despicable’ videos of vulnerable people while on duty sacked
One victim said she felt 'disgusted' after being filmed in her room by the police
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Two police officers in Northern Ireland involved in filming a derogatory video of a woman with learning difficulties have been dismissed.
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Police Officer A of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) recorded videos and took pictures of people who had requested police assistance, reported crimes, were intoxicated or considered at risk of self-harm, according to an ombudsman investigation.
The second officer, Police Officer B, took photographs of two vulnerable women, which he then shared with Officer A along with messages which referred to the women in derogatory and often sexualised terms.
Police Ombudsman Jacqui Durkin described the behaviour as “utterly despicable”.
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PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has described the behaviour of the two officers as “horrifying”.
The officers took these videos and images in people’s homes, hospitals, and police vehicles.
Some were then shared on WhatsApp, including with a member of the public. The investigation found 18 people referenced on Officer A’s phone between 2016 and 2021.
One woman with learning difficulties and mental health needs was filmed in June 2021 when the officers were called to her house over safety concerns.
Officer A then filmed the woman in bed in her nightwear and asked her a “highly inappropriate question” about her sex life.
Officer B stood at the foot of the bed and invited her to repeat a comment, at which point the woman advised the officers that she was recording the interaction.
Officer A stated that they were having “craic” and told the woman to “lighten up”.
When the videos were unearthed, the woman told investigators she was unaware she was being filmed by the officers and felt “disgusted”.
“Such behaviour from police officers tasked to assist a vulnerable woman at a time of distress is reprehensible,” said Ms Durkin.
“Recording a video while making sexualised comments to a vulnerable woman who was in bed in her nightwear was hugely inappropriate, a gross intrusion of her privacy and an affront to her dignity.
“They demeaned her for their own amusement. It would be hard to imagine behaviour further removed from the care and compassion required by police officers in such a situation.”
Other incidents uncovered by the ombudsman include derogatory and sexualised comments made over WhatsApp about a vulnerable woman who reported assault and theft in November 2020,
And five photographs or videos on Officer A’s phone were made in hospital, including footage of a woman known to the officer in relation to incidents of self-harm.
Another woman, who was also filmed in hospital without her knowledge, told investigators she had been at the lowest point of her life and was angry.
When interviewed, Officer B stated that he was a junior officer and pointed out that Police Officer A was his Probationary Support Officer.
He said he was “trying to fit in” and would not have acted as he had if he had not met Officer A.
The ombudsman said the videos emerged during an investigation into a 2021 allegation that Officer A had abused his position for a sexual purpose with a woman he had met on duty.
The officer was arrested by investigators, which lead to his home and workplace being searched and electronic devices getting seized.
The initial investigation into his alleged inappropriate relationship ended, but it led to material discovery on his phone.
Officer A was fired in 2025, Officer B was dismissed for gross misconduct in July 2026, and another officer, Police Officer C, was given a final written warning for failing to report a video which was sent to him from Officer A.
Police Officer D had been present when Officer A had recorded a video but stated that they had been unaware of the recording.