Northern Ireland Secretary issues urgent plea amid Orange Order march tensions - as Burnham calls for 'calm on all sides'
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The Northern Ireland Secretary has appealed for calm as he urged political and community leaders to reach for compromise to resolve a tense parading stand-off in Portadown.
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Sir Chris Bryant’s comments came as thousands of protesters continue to blockade the predominately nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown in a bid to prevent a contentious Orange Order parade passing.
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and other senior party figures joined those protesting on the road on Sunday, prompting accusations of law breaking from unionists.
Under parading legislation in the region, protests against parades must be notified and approved by the Parades Commission adjudication body.
The blockade on the Garvaghy Road is an unnotified gathering.
Read more: Andy Burnham calls for calm ahead of last-minute Orange Order march in Northern Ireland
Read more: Orange Order to march along Garvaghy Road for first time in nearly 30 years after controversial Drumcree ruling
Ms O’Neill and other ministers in the Stormont Executive are bound by a pledge of office that contains a commitment to uphold the law.
Through Sunday, police repeatedly notified the protesters through a loudspeaker that they are liable for arrest for blocking the road.
On Sunday evening, Ms O’Neill encouraged protesters to the “stay the course” as she urged them to remain on the road until at least midnight.
DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Sinn Féin leaders needed to face consequences for their actions.
“We can’t have a situation where people who have the privilege of holding high office in Northern Ireland so flagrantly disregard the pledge of office and statutory underpinnings of their office,” he told media in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.
A ruling by the Parades Commission permitting the Orange Order march from Drumcree Church and along the Garvaghy Road was upheld in an “unprecedented” late-night sitting of the High Court in Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Drumcree parade, which was associated with violent clashes during the Troubles, has been banned since 1998.
Protesters, many of them wearing balaclavas, clustered in large groups in heavy rain along the road on Sunday morning, a move that delayed the scheduled 8am start of the parade.
The stand-off has continued through the day and into the evening, with Orangemen waiting at Drumcree Church around a mile from the road waiting to commence their parade.
Around 6pm, several Orangemen emerged from the church hall and walked down the hill where they were met by police. Officers subsequently told senior members of the institution that they could not have more than 35 people on the hill – as that was a restriction placed on the parade by the commission.
A crowd of supporters gathered with the Orangemen.
The escalating political row over the parade is set to test the stability of the powersharing institutions in Belfast.
Mr Robinson was asked whether he was prepared to continue to work with Sinn Féin. If either the DUP or Sinn Féin withdrew from the executive, the devolved government would effectively collapse.
“Our party is maintaining the dignity of the Portadown Orangemen as they have shown determination and patience so will we,” replied Mr Robinson.
“I can look at you all in the eye today and say we are being plunged into difficult territory because of the actions of people who are expected to be lawmakers in our country breaking the law.
“The fundamental principle of upholding the rule of law in this society are sacrosanct and cannot be tarnished.”
Earlier, Sinn Féin vice-president Ms O’Neill told reporters on the Garvaghy Road that the reignition of the Drumcree dispute “brings into question how this whole peace process works”.
Party president Mary Lou McDonald called on Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris to intervene to ban the parade.
She said the people of the Garvaghy Road would “not be drawn back to the past”.
“The Secretary of State needs to intervene. The chief constable of the PSNI needs to intervene and put a stop to this,” she said.
Sir Chris has the power to ban the parade if Northern Ireland’s police chief requests such a step citing concerns over the potential for public disorder.
The Northern Ireland Secretary flew into Northern Ireland on Sunday from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool to have discussions with political leaders.
Speaking to reporters in Belfast, Sir Chris said “nobody wants to go back 28 years”.
“The whole idea of us coming here is to be able to try and be able to talk specifically face to face to some of the political leaders and some of the community leaders to see if we can get to a settled position,” he said.
“The truth is everybody has to double down on compromise – that’s what life’s all about – double down on compromise.”
Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable Jon Boutcher called for people come together to try to get past their issues.
He said the police operation thus far had involved evidence-gathering of “whatever has been happening from whatever party”.
“I am hoping we will bring all of today’s events to a sensible and peaceful conclusion,” he said.
On what a successful conclusion may look like, he added: “There has got to be a longer-term conversation which involves politicians and the people involved in what we have seen in the last 24 hours, trying to find a space that they can resolve these issues.”
There had been many “sensible voices” calling for calm which he thought had been “listened to by all parties”.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appealed for “calm on all sides”, saying there have been “big gains made in Northern Ireland, and we don’t want to see things go backwards”.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin also urged calm as he expressed concern about the situation.
Mr Martin also described the decision by the Parades Commission to allow a parade to go down the Garvaghy Road for the first time in nearly three decades as “incomprehensible and wrong”.
The parade was finally given the go ahead at a hearing which concluded at 2.15am on Sunday after opposing legal teams outlined their arguments over the controversial parade.
The hearing was one of three separate emergency legal challenges before the courts in Belfast across Saturday and into early Sunday.
The final time-limited sitting, which began at 12.20am on Sunday, was heard before Justice Michael Humphreys.
During proceedings he acknowledged the “unusual if not unprecedented circumstances as it is now 1.45am, with a parade scheduled to begin in just over six hours’ time”.
Outlining his decision, Justice Humphreys cited case law that as a public body the courts must respect the commission’s judgment and “their decisions will not be lightly interfered with”.
He said: “The picture painted here is of a public body which took evidence from the relevant sources, weighed up the key issues which were in play and arrived at a reasoned decision.
“The jurisdiction to impugn (a) public body’s decision on that basis is necessarily limited to cases where no reasonable decision could arrive at that outcome and in my view, in this case that threshold has not been met.”
He added: “This court cannot substitute its own view or anyone else’s view for that of the commission.”
Earlier, Northern Ireland’s most senior judge, Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan, also described the situation as “unprecedented” as she presided over the second challenge.
Justices Keegan and Humphreys joined Lady Justice Denise McBride in the Court of Appeal which, in the late hours of Saturday, upheld an appeal by Portadown Orangeman Alan Hynes to allow the march to go ahead. That appeal was heard after a temporary injunction was issued in the first legal challenge on Saturday that would have prevented Sunday’s parade happening as scheduled.
In that initial ruling, Justice Patricia Smyth blocked the Parades Commission’s decision, saying the “long-running dispute has the potential to escalate” across Northern Ireland.
The stand-off at Drumcree made headlines in the 1990s, with nationalist residents of the Garvaghy Road opposed to the parade passing through the area, leading to violent clashes for several summers and political tension necessitating major security operations.
The Orange Order has unsuccessfully applied for more than a quarter of a century to complete its 1998 walk along its traditional route.
On Friday, the commission reversed its long-running determination, to the welcome of unionist parties and outrage of nationalist and republican parties.
Permission was granted for a parade subject to strict restrictions, including a limit of 35 participants and the 8am start time.