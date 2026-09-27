Loyalist supporters and orange men face the police outside Drumcree Church, where they have formed a barricade to prevent them entering the Garvaghy Road. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The Northern Ireland Secretary has appealed for calm as he urged political and community leaders to reach for compromise to resolve a tense parading stand-off in Portadown.

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Sir Chris Bryant’s comments came as thousands of protesters continue to blockade the predominately nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown in a bid to prevent a contentious Orange Order parade passing. Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and other senior party figures joined those protesting on the road on Sunday, prompting accusations of law breaking from unionists. Under parading legislation in the region, protests against parades must be notified and approved by the Parades Commission adjudication body. The blockade on the Garvaghy Road is an unnotified gathering. Read more: Andy Burnham calls for calm ahead of last-minute Orange Order march in Northern Ireland Read more: Orange Order to march along Garvaghy Road for first time in nearly 30 years after controversial Drumcree ruling

Sir Chris Bryant, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Ms O’Neill and other ministers in the Stormont Executive are bound by a pledge of office that contains a commitment to uphold the law. Through Sunday, police repeatedly notified the protesters through a loudspeaker that they are liable for arrest for blocking the road. On Sunday evening, Ms O’Neill encouraged protesters to the “stay the course” as she urged them to remain on the road until at least midnight. DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Sinn Féin leaders needed to face consequences for their actions. “We can’t have a situation where people who have the privilege of holding high office in Northern Ireland so flagrantly disregard the pledge of office and statutory underpinnings of their office,” he told media in Belfast on Sunday afternoon. A ruling by the Parades Commission permitting the Orange Order march from Drumcree Church and along the Garvaghy Road was upheld in an “unprecedented” late-night sitting of the High Court in Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Drumcree parade, which was associated with violent clashes during the Troubles, has been banned since 1998. Protesters, many of them wearing balaclavas, clustered in large groups in heavy rain along the road on Sunday morning, a move that delayed the scheduled 8am start of the parade. The stand-off has continued through the day and into the evening, with Orangemen waiting at Drumcree Church around a mile from the road waiting to commence their parade. Around 6pm, several Orangemen emerged from the church hall and walked down the hill where they were met by police. Officers subsequently told senior members of the institution that they could not have more than 35 people on the hill – as that was a restriction placed on the parade by the commission. A crowd of supporters gathered with the Orangemen. The escalating political row over the parade is set to test the stability of the powersharing institutions in Belfast. Mr Robinson was asked whether he was prepared to continue to work with Sinn Féin. If either the DUP or Sinn Féin withdrew from the executive, the devolved government would effectively collapse. “Our party is maintaining the dignity of the Portadown Orangemen as they have shown determination and patience so will we,” replied Mr Robinson. “I can look at you all in the eye today and say we are being plunged into difficult territory because of the actions of people who are expected to be lawmakers in our country breaking the law. “The fundamental principle of upholding the rule of law in this society are sacrosanct and cannot be tarnished.” Earlier, Sinn Féin vice-president Ms O’Neill told reporters on the Garvaghy Road that the reignition of the Drumcree dispute “brings into question how this whole peace process works”. Party president Mary Lou McDonald called on Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris to intervene to ban the parade.

Orange men gather near Drumcree Church. Picture: Alamy

She said the people of the Garvaghy Road would “not be drawn back to the past”. “The Secretary of State needs to intervene. The chief constable of the PSNI needs to intervene and put a stop to this,” she said. Sir Chris has the power to ban the parade if Northern Ireland’s police chief requests such a step citing concerns over the potential for public disorder. The Northern Ireland Secretary flew into Northern Ireland on Sunday from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool to have discussions with political leaders. Speaking to reporters in Belfast, Sir Chris said “nobody wants to go back 28 years”. “The whole idea of us coming here is to be able to try and be able to talk specifically face to face to some of the political leaders and some of the community leaders to see if we can get to a settled position,” he said. “The truth is everybody has to double down on compromise – that’s what life’s all about – double down on compromise.” Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable Jon Boutcher called for people come together to try to get past their issues. He said the police operation thus far had involved evidence-gathering of “whatever has been happening from whatever party”. “I am hoping we will bring all of today’s events to a sensible and peaceful conclusion,” he said. On what a successful conclusion may look like, he added: “There has got to be a longer-term conversation which involves politicians and the people involved in what we have seen in the last 24 hours, trying to find a space that they can resolve these issues.” There had been many “sensible voices” calling for calm which he thought had been “listened to by all parties”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke on the Orange Order march from Labour Conference. Picture: Alamy