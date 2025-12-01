New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore described Northern Irish debutant Charlie Smyth's 56-yard field goal as "a phenomenal kick" following Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The 24-year-old also pulled off one of the most accurate onside kicks of the NFL season even as the Saints slipped to a 10th defeat.

Smyth, a former goalkeeper for the County Down Gaelic football team, landed his first opportunity in his maiden regular-season game for the Saints in the fourth quarter at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Read More: Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

Read More: Trump jokes that he might rename 'soccer' as 'football' in US

Moore said: "Charlie, I thought, kicked really well. Big-time field goal. The onside kick obviously was really well-kicked. Phenomenal kick there and put us in a position to have a chance at the end.

"Charlie's earned this opportunity. We have a lot of confidence in him. He obviously has the leg to make some big-time kicks.

"That (field goal) was a challenging situation, but it was a situation we needed to get some points there and he drilled it, and it was a phenomenal kick by him."

Smyth, from Mayobridge in County Down, joined the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in January 2024 and became the first Gaelic footballer to sign an NFL contract when agreeing a three-year deal with the Saints the following March.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was equally impressed by Smyth's kick, adding: "It was ice cold, ice cold in his veins.

"I think that's tough, whenever you're sitting around the whole game, you're trying to stay warm. I think he did a really good job just coming in. I was really proud of him stepping up there.

"That (onside kick) is a huge play. Charlie was a huge deal for us."

Smyth, who became the third kicker from Ireland to feature in a regular NFL game after Jude McAtamney earlier this year and Neil O'Donoghue in 1985, said his family made the 23-hour trip to Miami to watch him.

"It was awesome to see them," he said. "I was just happy to be able to knock it (the field goal) down."

Smyth added: "Whenever you are in that situation, those juices flow. You just can't replicate that when you're kicking on your own.

"It's all about fuelling that into something that is going to be a positive impact on you, so I use that to swing harder."

On the onside kick, perfectly executed to wide receiver DeVaughn Vele, Smyth added: "We practised it during the week and we actually caught our own hands team with it.

"Me and Vele had a discussion about it and we went for it and Vele did a great job, the boys did a great job. It was nice to be able to help the team."