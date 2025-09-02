The Northern Lights were visible across parts of the UK and Ireland overnight and may appear again on Tuesday after a powerful solar storm. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Northern Lights were visible across parts of the UK and Ireland overnight and may appear again on Tuesday after a powerful solar storm.

The stunning display was caused by a fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the Sun late on Saturday and was forecast to reach Earth between Monday and early Tuesday. The Met Office earlier said the resulting geomagnetic activity could make the aurora visible further south than usual, provided skies are dark and clear. Stargazers on Monday night reported sightings in north-east Scotland, northern England and the Midlands, with photos on social media showing the lights as far south as West Cork in Ireland.

The Northern Lights visible through clouds over Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Photography can help if visibility is still tricky under clear skies, the UK's forecaster said. But there are several factors that may affect visibility. Tuesday and Wednesday will see night-time viewing conditions worsen, but northern Scotland and northern England are likely to have the clearest skies, although still not ideal viewing conditions.