Northern lights illuminate UK skies as far down as England's south coast
Sightings could continue during clear skies until Tuesday, according to the Met Office
Sky-gazers as far south as Devon, Hampshire and Kent enjoyed a dazzling light display on Friday and Saturday evening.
Listen to this article
The natural phenomenon known as the Aurora Borealis results from increased solar activity and is most visible near the Arctic Circle and northern Scotland.
Particularly strong activity levels meant that, in addition to Scotland, the North of England, the Midlands and the Home Counties, they could be seen as far south as Lyme Regis overnight on Saturday.
The Met Office said spectacular sightings could continue on Sunday evening and into the start of next week across Scotland and similar geomagnetic longitudes during clear skies.
Read More: Brits warned to prepare for floods as wet and stormy winter looms
Read More: Wildlife park remains closed after man mauled to death in tiger enclosure
The Met Office and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Saturday reported a window of “strong” geomagnetic storms, which can increase auroral activity.
In a post on social media earlier in the evening, the Met Office said: “The Northern Lights may be visible across parts of the North tonight.
“With skies clearing in places, there could be some fantastic viewing opportunities.”
Aurora watchers had been tipped for particularly good viewing conditions in 2026, with the Sun going through a period of heightened activity in its roughly 11-year cycle.
For the best chance of seeing them, look north from somewhere dark and away from streetlights. Use a phone camera, as it can often pick up colours that are much harder to see with the naked eye.