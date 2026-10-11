Sky-gazers as far south as Devon, Hampshire and Kent enjoyed a dazzling light display on Friday and Saturday evening.

The natural phenomenon known as the Aurora Borealis results from increased solar activity and is most visible near the Arctic Circle and northern Scotland.

Particularly strong activity levels meant that, in addition to Scotland, the North of England, the Midlands and the Home Counties, they could be seen as far south as Lyme Regis overnight on Saturday.

The Met Office said spectacular sightings could continue on Sunday evening and into the start of next week across Scotland and similar geomagnetic longitudes during clear skies.

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