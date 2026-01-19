Northern Lights light up Britain's skies as Met Office warns of huge geomagnetic storm
The lights have dazzled Britain's skies as the rare phenomenon was brought about by a huge geomagnetic storm hitting the UK
The marvellous display were spotted across the UK, being seen from the Scottish Highlands to Penzance.
The Met Office has warned that the solar activity could cuase widespread chaos to Britain's electricity grid.
As the lights, known as the Aurora Borealis, move southwards, the storm has been announced G5, the most severe categorisation.
Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.
As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.
The solar weather will also likely affect the International Space Station (ISS) and low-Earth orbit satellite with their instruments sent into haywire.
In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.
When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area - which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far south as the UK.
Tips for spotting the Northern Lights
• Head to an area of low light pollution.
• Using a camera or a telescope will increase your chances, with cameras better able to adapt to different wavelengths than the human eye.