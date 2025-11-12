Brits have a good chance of catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Wednesday night - with a geomagnetic storm set to hit Earth.

The area most likely to see the dazzling display is likely to be Scotland and the north of England.

But if clear skies persist, southern parts of the UK will also be able to see the display.

The latest chance comes after Brits were treated to the spectacle several times this year.

The primary cause of the intense brightness is that we’re currently at the peak of the Sun's 11-year activity cycle, which is expected to finish before the end of 2025.

The Met Office's Space Weather service said: "Three coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are expected to arrive at Earth, two on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and another on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"These CMEs are associated with Strong class flares and increase in speed and possible effects in each event.

"The auroral oval is expected to become enhanced Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with visible aurora expected across parts of northern UK and similar geomagnetic latitudes, with a chance of sightings further south across England and Wales, though cloud cover is expected to inhibit ideal viewing conditions for most parts."