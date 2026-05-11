The Northern Lights may become visible this week thanks to a powerful flare triggered by the Sun.

Experts say that coronal mass ejection (CME), a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona. occurred on Sunday May 10.

The blast can eject billions of tons of coronal material and carry a strong magnetic field.

The ejection will have greater chance of being directed towards Earth as this comes into view over the next few day, with the possibility of expanding plume of solar material brushing past Earth this week, according to the Met Office.

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