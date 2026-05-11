Northern Lights could be visible from UK this week thanks to rare solar phenomenon
The Northern Lights may become visible this week thanks to a powerful flare triggered by the Sun.
Listen to this article
Experts say that coronal mass ejection (CME), a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona. occurred on Sunday May 10.
The blast can eject billions of tons of coronal material and carry a strong magnetic field.
The ejection will have greater chance of being directed towards Earth as this comes into view over the next few day, with the possibility of expanding plume of solar material brushing past Earth this week, according to the Met Office.
Read more: All passengers disembarked from rat-virus stricken ship following evacuation mission
Read more: LIVE: Six Labour MPs quit as Government aides after nearly 80 sign letter telling Starmer to resign as PM
The Express reports that this could trigger minor geomagnetic storm conditions, enhancing the northern lights across the UK and northern US.
The displays are usually best seen in Scotland and high-latitude areas occurring roughly every few months, but strong solar storms occasionally make them visible across the UK.
They were last seen from the UK in March.
The displays are sparked by solar activity where charged particles from the Sun's atmosphere travel through space as solar wind and collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere.
The collisions excite oxygen and nitrogen atoms, which release energy in the form of glowing, colourful lights.