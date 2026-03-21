There's a strong chance of seeing the Northern Lights in parts of the UK tonight.

While the aurora borealis are mostly visible near the Arctic Circle, following a strong storm they were visible in the UK as far south as Norfolk on Friday night.

On Saturday night, the natural weather phenomenon could also be visible across parts of Scotland where there are clear skies.

The lights could also be seen across Northern Ireland and northern areas of England and Wales.

The displays are caused by charged Sun particles interacting with Earth's magnetic field, and colliding with gases in the atmosphere, producing colours like green, red, and pink.

Specialist Met Office forecasts predict 'enhanced' visibility.