Northern Lights could be visible over parts of the UK tonight as clear skies forecast
There's a strong chance of seeing the Northern Lights in parts of the UK tonight.
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While the aurora borealis are mostly visible near the Arctic Circle, following a strong storm they were visible in the UK as far south as Norfolk on Friday night.
On Saturday night, the natural weather phenomenon could also be visible across parts of Scotland where there are clear skies.
The lights could also be seen across Northern Ireland and northern areas of England and Wales.
The displays are caused by charged Sun particles interacting with Earth's magnetic field, and colliding with gases in the atmosphere, producing colours like green, red, and pink.
Specialist Met Office forecasts predict 'enhanced' visibility.
Keep an eye out as there is a chance of seeing the northern lights over the next couple of nights 🎇— Met Office (@metoffice) March 19, 2026
Sightings are most likely across Scotland where skies are clear but perhaps into northern England too 🌜 pic.twitter.com/SWfA2LWkJL
Friday was also the spring equinox, which may have also had an impact in seeing the lights so far south.
A phenomenon known as the Russell-McPherron effect can make the Northern Lights stronger around the equinoxes, as the Earth's magnetic field is aligned with the incoming solar winds.
What causes the Northern Lights?
The spectacle happens when energy and charged particles released from the sun through coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar flares travel towards Earth on the solar wind and collide with the Earth's magnetic field and upper atmosphere, interacting with gases to create spectacular displays of blue, purple, green, pink and red.
If the solar activity is strong enough, it will cause a geomagnetic storm.