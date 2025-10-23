TfL can't seem to figure out the problem, with no light at end of tunnel despite continuing Tube chaos

London Underground Nine Elms station - as no end in sight for northern Line chaos as trains run ‘four times per hour’. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

There appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel for Northern Line commuters, with trains set to run ‘four times per hour’ following days of delays.

Passengers using the northern Line faced severe delays following a signal failure near Stockwell station on Sunday evening. Travellers have been told to 'avoid the northern Line' The failure has meant fewer trains than normal have been able to run across the length of the line, with Transport for London (TfL) now revealing that despite identifying the issue, there is no end in sight following the delays. A TfL spokesman said on Thursday that the cause of the problem remained unknown, with specialist engineers drafted in following the failure and have remained on site ever since. Read more: Petition for women-only carriages on the tube nears 10,000 signatures

A recent email to passengers warned that the problem could potentially continue “until later in the week, due to the complexity of the failure”. Picture: Alamy

Traditionally a line served by 10 trains an hour, the failure has forced a reduced service, with only four trains scheduled to run per hour - a 15 minute gaps between trains. Safety concerns continue following the failure, with controllers forced to use two-way radios to guide Tube drivers through London Underground tunnels without causing bottlenecks. The failing signalling system has also extended the gaps left between trains amid increased safety concerns. In an email to passengers, TfL warned that the potential delays and problems could continue “until later in the week, due to the complexity of the failure”.

The Nortern line is overcrowded at Stockwell following underground disruption. Picture: Alamy