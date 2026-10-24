'Northern Olympics' proposal to get £7m in Healey's budget
The chancellor will set aside the amount when he unveils his budget next week to fund a feasibility study looking at the possibility of a bid to host a "Northern Games" in the 2040s
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The government will set aside £7m in next week's budget to explore the possibility of hosting the Olympic Games in the north of England.
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The cash will fund a feasibility study looking at the possibility of a bid to host a "Northern Games" in the 2040s.
Officials will use the fund to consider how the event could be delivered practically, including possible venues and transport arrangements.
The report will also examine the likelihood of a bid succeeding, and the estimated cost of hosting the Olympics in the north of England.
In May, the government asked UK Sport to carry out an initial assessment of the idea, including looking at the potential cost and benefits of holding the Olympics in the north.
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Following that report, the chancellor is poised to announce the allocation of £7m to make a full assessment of a possible Olympic and Paralympic bid.
The last time the UK hosted the Olympics was London 2012.
A 2013 report by the UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) department estimated that the event boosted the economy by £9.9bn.
That growth was thought to have been generated by new contracts, sales and foreign investments.
The new feasibility study will be done by the government, UK Sport and the Northern Mayors.
It will also include the British Olympic and Paralympic associations.
Only London has hosted the Olympic Games in the UK, in 1908, 1948 and 2012.
A bid by Manchester to host the sporting event in 2000 was unsuccessful, with the northern city losing out to Sydney.
Birmingham also lost out in 1992 to Barcelona.
The funding allocation was welcomed by the British Olympic Association, ParalympicsGB and UK Sport.
They said in a joint statement: "We welcome the government's continued support for exploring the potential of a future bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the UK in the 2040s.
"Building on the success and legacy of London 2012, we look forward to working in partnership to explore this exciting opportunity and the benefits it could deliver for the nation, and for the global Olympic and Paralympic movements."
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: "Few things bring a country together quite like the Olympics. I want people to feel that sense of excitement again, and to experience it in their own towns and communities, not just watch it on the telly.
"The games would unlock opportunity across our towns and cities for the whole country. From north to south, it would be something everyone could get behind and be proud of.
"We know we can put on the greatest show on earth. Now we want to explore how we can do it again, with the whole country behind it."