The chancellor will set aside the amount when he unveils his budget next week to fund a feasibility study looking at the possibility of a bid to host a "Northern Games" in the 2040s

Chancellor John Healey will unveil his budget on October 28. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The government will set aside £7m in next week's budget to explore the possibility of hosting the Olympic Games in the north of England.

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The cash will fund a feasibility study looking at the possibility of a bid to host a "Northern Games" in the 2040s. Officials will use the fund to consider how the event could be delivered practically, including possible venues and transport arrangements. The report will also examine the likelihood of a bid succeeding, and the estimated cost of hosting the Olympics in the north of England. In May, the government asked UK Sport to carry out an initial assessment of the idea, including looking at the potential cost and benefits of holding the Olympics in the north. Read more: FIFA to discuss lifting ban on Russian teams as IOC paves way for return to Olympics Read more: The Budget: What can we expect?

The last time the UK hosted the Olympics was London 2012. Picture: Getty

Following that report, the chancellor is poised to announce the allocation of £7m to make a full assessment of a possible Olympic and Paralympic bid. The last time the UK hosted the Olympics was London 2012. A 2013 report by the UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) department estimated that the event boosted the economy by £9.9bn. That growth was thought to have been generated by new contracts, sales and foreign investments.

The new feasibility study will be done by the government, UK Sport and the Northern Mayors. It will also include the British Olympic and Paralympic associations. Only London has hosted the Olympic Games in the UK, in 1908, 1948 and 2012. A bid by Manchester to host the sporting event in 2000 was unsuccessful, with the northern city losing out to Sydney.

A bid by Manchester to host the sporting event in 2000 was unsuccessful, with the northern city losing out to Sydney. Picture: Chris Chambers/Alamy