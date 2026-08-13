A former detective says she was forced out of the police in a “witch hunt” after challenging its approach to gender. Picture: Global/Alamy

By Phoebe Abruzzese

A former detective says she was forced out of the police in a “witch hunt” after challenging its approach to gender.

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Rachel Fletcher spent more than two decades as a detective with Northumbria Police, working with children and vulnerable adults. But she says her career changed after she began openly challenging policing policies around sex and gender. She helped to found a gender-critical working group within the force, campaigning for women’s rights to be protected based on biological sex, which she believes led to management putting her on restricted duties and starting a gross misconduct investigation. In particular, Ms Fletcher raised concerns about the policy’s impact on women in custody, including the possibility of male officers identifying as women carrying out strip searches on female detainees. Read More: London councils pledge to ignore 'harmful' trans guidance Read More: For trans people, the right to exist freely is being stripped away

Rachel Fletcher spent more than two decades as a detective with Northumbria Police, working with children and vulnerable adults. Picture: Alamy

The policy was subsequently found to be unlawful following legal challenges. At a misconduct hearing, she was accused of making comments about men and transgender women, which professional standards investigators said amounted to "hatred”. Ms Fletcher allegedly told colleagues that “all men are rapists” – which she denies - and used the phrase “c*cks in frocks” while discussing the controversial strip search policy at work. She was a vocal opponent of the force’s self ID policy, which allowed officers and detainees to self-identify as a different gender. The guidance was in place between 2022 and early 2024 and meant searches could be based on gender identity rather than biological sex. It was later suspended amid criticism and legal concerns. Under the policy, female officers could have been required to strip-search women or risk being accused of a hate crime. The policy also allowed biologically male officers who identified as women to search female detainees. Ms Fletcher told LBC that her comments had been misremembered or misconstrued. “Investigating the kind of crimes we do - we’ve heard every word under the sun, and you use some of them in the office”, she said. “I was discussing the strip search policy, saying ‘Imagine you're a brand-new female cop and you go in and you've got a woman there and she lifts her top half and that's all fine, and then she takes off the bottom half and there's a c*ck.’ “That’s what I said - a discussion in the office - but one person claims that’s what I said trans people are, when approached later by professional standards. “I don't think they’re lying. I think they believe that's what they heard, or they misremembered. “It was really a case that [leadership] wanted to silence me because of my gender critical views and because I'd continually challenged the force and national leaders in policing for unlawful policy, procedure and guidance that disadvantage women. “They went fishing for anything to shut me up.”

Rachel Fletcher. Picture: Global